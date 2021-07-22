LUV Earnings: All you need to know about Southwest Airlines Q2 2021 earnings results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $348 million or $0.57 per share compared to GAAP net loss of $915 million or $1.63 loss per share in the second quarter of 2020.

“We have tremendous flexibility and opportunity with our Boeing 737 MAX (MAX) order book. In addition to committing 55 aircraft to 18 new cities and approximately 37 aircraft to Hawaii by the end of this year, we intend to utilize new aircraft next year and beyond to restore most of our pre-pandemic routes and frequencies, and pursue new market opportunities. We can choose to accelerate fleet modernization efforts if these growth opportunities do not materialize. We believe 2022 will be another transition year in the pandemic recovery, and our primary goals will be to deliver operational reliability with optimized resources; generate solid profits and margins; restore and grow the route network; and reduce carbon emissions intensity.”

Gary Kelly, Chairman and CEO