LUV Earnings: All you need to know about Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues increased 1.6% year-over-year to $6.93 billion.
Net income was $261 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to a loss of $252 million, or $0.42 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.56.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.
Unit revenues were up 6.2% in the quarter while capacity was down 4.4%.
For the first quarter of 2025, unit revenues are expected to be up 5-7% year-over-year while capacity is expected to be down 2-3%.
The stock was down over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
