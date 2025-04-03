Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

LW Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Lamb Weston’s Q3 2025 financial results

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4% to $1.52 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income was essentially flat at $146 million while EPS increased 2% to $1.03 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS declined 8% to $1.10.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates, sending the stock soaring over 10% in morning trade on Thursday.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales of $6.35-6.45 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.05-3.20.

