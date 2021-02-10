Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Shawn Woodhull — Head of Investor Relations

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lyft earnings call for the quarter ended December 31st, 2020. Joining me today to discuss Lyft's results and key business initiatives are our Co-Founder and CEO, Logan Green; Co-Founder and President, John Zimmer; and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Roberts.

Logan Green — Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Director

Thanks, Shawn. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining our call today. Despite the difficult backdrop in 2020, we focused on improving our business for the long-term. The progress we’ve made has been significant. And I believe we are now in a stronger position than at any time in our past. Given the improvements we’ve made to our unit economics and our overall cost structure, we’re like a tightly coiled spring positioned to drive strong organic growth and margin expansion as the recovery takes hold.

Turning to our Q4 results. Ridesharing continued to rebound, but the monthly trends were uneven. Rideshare rides were down 47% year-over-year in October and 50% in November. In December, rideshare rides were down 52% year-over-year as COVID-19 cases surged and state and local governments implemented restrictions limiting people’s mobility.

Given the effect on demand, we were able to reduce driver acquisition and incentive spend, which had a positive impact on our financial results. So, despite the pandemic headwinds, revenue for our fourth quarter grew 14% sequentially and was towards the top end of our outlook range. Recall that in early December, we said that Q4 revenue may come in at the lower end of the range.

Now, as we’ve discussed on prior calls, recovery trends vary locally across North America, reflecting differences in COVID-19 case counts and responses. The West Coast generally remains the weakest region, while we’ve seen further rebounding in Florida and Texas as examples. Separately, in Q4, there was a mix shift towards higher frequency riders, which led to record revenue per active rider. In fact, revenue per active rider grew 14% quarter-over-quarter and showed positive growth year-on-year despite the pandemic overhang.