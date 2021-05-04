Lyft (LYFT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues decreased 36% year-over-year to $609 million.

Reported net loss was $427 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to a loss of $398 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Adjusted net loss amounted to $114.1 million, or $0.35 per share.