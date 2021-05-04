Lyft (LYFT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues decreased 36% year-over-year to $609 million.
Reported net loss was $427 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to a loss of $398 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.
Adjusted net loss amounted to $114.1 million, or $0.35 per share.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a