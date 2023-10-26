Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Mastercard’s Q3 2023 financial results
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $6.5 billion. Currency-neutral revenue growth was 11%.
Net income increased 28% to $3.2 billion and EPS rose 31% to $3.39. Adjusted EPS grew 26% to $3.39.
Earnings beat expectations while revenues came in line with estimates.
As of September 30, 2023, the company’s customers had issued 3.3 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.
The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
