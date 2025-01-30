Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q4 revenue and adj. profit beat estimates
Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The results also beat Wall Street’s estimates.
Net revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $7.5 billion in the December quarter and exceeded estimates. Currency-neutral revenue growth was 16% during the three months.
The top-line growth translated into an increase in adjusted earnings to $3.82 per share in Q4 from $3.18 per share in the prior year period. Earnings topped expectations. Unadjusted profit was $3.3 billion or $3.64 per share, compared to $2.8 billion or $2.97 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

