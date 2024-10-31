Main highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2025 earnings results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3.36 billion, down 4% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales decreased 5%.

Net loss attributable to The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was $156 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net earnings of $31 million, or $0.09 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.14.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects reported and organic net sales to decrease between 8% and 6% versus the prior-year period. Reported EPS is projected to be $0.02-0.19. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $0.20-0.35.

Prior performance