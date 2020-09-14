Major corporate conferences to watch this week

In a shortened trading week that began with the US Labor Day, S&P 500 Index dropped 3% while Dow Jones declined 2%, and NASDAQ slipped by 4%. As the majority of the US-listed companies have already reported their earnings results so far in the July quarter, we have a handful of notable companies, which will report their earnings results in the week beginning September 14, 2020. Homebuilder Lennar (LEN), software firm Adobe (ADBE) and logistics giant FedEx (FDX) are set to conduct their quarterly earnings calls on Tuesday, September 15.

Key Earnings to Watch

Investor Days to Watch

Key Corporate Conferences to Watch

Key US Economic Events

Looking Back

The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed to catch up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. (AOUT)

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)

GameStop Corp. (GME)

Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

CHEWY Inc. (CHWY)

