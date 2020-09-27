Major earnings conferences to watch for the week of Sept. 28

Stock markets shifted to recovery mode as the week came to a close, with the major indices closing higher after staying in the negative territory in the past few weeks. On Friday, stocks regained strength, led by technology. Meanwhile, volatility persisted in the market amid continuing uncertainty over the next round of stimulus and mixed cues on the future of the US economy, ahead of the November election.



With no clear signs of the pandemic subsiding, the markets would likely to remain jittery in the coming days. At 3,298.46, the S&P 500 index closed up 1.6% on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 358.52 points to end at 27,173.96.



The earnings reporting in the fourth quarter 2020 begins with PepsiCo (PEP), Conagra Brands (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) conducting their quarterly earnings call on October 1. Micron Technology (MU), which reports its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, will be the last major company to report earnings in Q3.

