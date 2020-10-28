MasterCard Inc. (MA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

MasterCard Inc. (NYSE: MA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q3 2020 Mastercard, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Warren Kneeshaw, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Warren Kneeshaw — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Casey, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2020 earnings call. We hope you are all safe and sound.

With me today are Ajay Banga, our Chief Executive Officer; Michael Miebach, our President; and Sachin Mehra, our Chief Financial Officer. Following comments from Ajay, Michael and Sachin, the operator will announce your opportunity to get into the queue for the Q&A session. It is only then that the queue will open for the questions. You can access our earnings release, supplemental performance data and the slide deck that accompany this call in the Investor Relations section of our website mastercard.com. Additionally, the release was furnished with the SEC earlier this morning.

Our comments today regarding our financial results will be on a non-GAAP currency-neutral basis unless otherwise noted. Both the release and the slide deck include reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP reported amounts.

Finally, as set forth in more detail in our earnings release, I would like to remind everyone that today’s call will include forward-looking statements regarding Mastercard’s future performance. Actual performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about the factors that could affect future performance are summarized at the end of our earnings release and in our recent SEC filings. A replay of this call will be posted on our website.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Banga.

Ajay Banga — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Warren. Good morning, everybody. We are now a few quarters into the pandemic. And while individuals and businesses and society at large continue to face many challenges, we are also seeing some positive trends both in terms of the trajectory of spending and the acceleration of digital payments that we are helping enable. For example, our SpendingPulse estimates for quarter three show US retail sales up 1.8% versus a year ago ex-auto ex-gas. We’re also seeing positive numbers in countries like the United Kingdom.

Looking at the trends, volumes improved throughout the third quarter. In fact, if you exclude travel and entertainment, which has been particularly hard hit, our switched volume growth rates in September were similar to what we saw before the pandemic in Q4 of 2019. Using our four-phased framework, we have seen markets go through the containment and stabilization phases. And now, we believe that most markets are in the normalization phase domestically with some approaching growth.

And so, consistent with this, we have seen our revenue going in the right direction this quarter as year-over-year currency-neutral growth was 3 percentage points better than last quarter and the domestic spending trends so far in October continue to remain steady. We’ve seen some improvement in domestic travel in the quarter, including spending in categories such as lodging and restaurants. Cross-border travel however remains constrained. And while we have seen some improvement in travel within the EU during the quarter, cross-border travel outside the EU has shown only limited recovery. We believe travel will improve when consumer confidence recovers as a result of improved testing and safety protocols being put in place, medical advances occurring and as border restrictions are lifted and there is increased international coordination of travel [Indecipherable]. When cross-border travel does improve, we will be very well-positioned to capitalize on that recovery.

So overall, we see signs of improvement, but we’re not out of the woods yet as we are seeing in places like Europe, restrictions being put back in place. As we’ve said in the past, progress through the phases may not be linear, it’s going to take some time and it will be positively impacted by the broad availability of successful therapeutics and vaccines.

During this time, we remain focused on the things we can control, continue to execute against our strategy, invest in our business for the longer-term and manage our expenses in a disciplined way. Our digital technologies help us drive the secular shift to electronic forms of payment, then support our broad range of customers, banks, fintechs, new banks and merchants. We are growing our core payment capabilities in credit, debit, prepaid and commercial with new and renewed deals. Our services, which are helping our customers and consumers adapt to the changing environment, are continuing to grow well and they provide meaningful differentiation and revenue diversification. And our multi-rail capabilities are providing choice to customers and consumers by addressing a wide range of payment flows.

So with that, let me turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Miebach — President and Chief Executive Officer-Elect

Thanks, Ajay. Picking up where Ajay left off, we’re positioning ourselves for the future by driving this accelerated shift towards electronic payments. According to our research, almost seven in 10 people globally say, the shift will likely be permanent. We believe that as the economies reopen, people will shop in stores again, and e-commerce will remain elevated from pre-pandemic levels as behaviors have changed and payment preferences have shifted.

Our research also shows that about 60% of consumers plan to use less cash even after the pandemic subsides. As a result, merchants are becoming more digital and consumers and businesses are adapting how they interact at the point-of-sale both in-person and online. Regardless of how these trends play out, our solutions are available to support consumers, issuers and merchants as their preferences and needs evolve either in store or online. And we are partnering with digital enablers to bring our digital solutions to market at speed and at scale. Let me give you some examples.

First, consumers. Consumers want choice. Whether they want to pay using contactless, card-on-file, QR or via instalments, we are enabling that choice. Contactless growth continues to be fueled by increasing consumer adoption. In the third quarter, contactless penetration represented 41% of in-person purchase transactions globally, up from 37% in the second quarter and 30% a year ago. At the same time, we are enabling a safe and simplified experience for consumers across digital channels with our tokenization capabilities. This foundational technology is growing rapidly with the number of tokenized transactions doubling year-over-year in the third quarter, now accounting for 8% of our switch transactions. We’re also enabling more consumers to participate in digital commerce. For example, Santander Chile has rolled out digital debit Mastercard to all of their Maestro card holders. This quarter alone, we won deals that will lead to about 10 million Maestro cards being migrated to Debit Mastercard in the near future.

Second, let’s talk about issuers. We have a set of digitally-enabled products and solutions that drive this accelerated secular shift, including Digital First solutions tailored to fintechs and neobanks, an issuing class with which we have an established leadership position. We’re partnering with large global players like PayPal, as we make the PayPal Business Debit Mastercard available to businesses in five new markets in Europe, in addition to its current availability in the US, the UK and Germany. We’ve extended our deal with Nubank, one of the world’s largest neobanks and we’ll maintain a leadership position with them in Brazil, as one of the new markets as they expand their operations in Mexico and Colombia. Mastercard also helps fintechs build and scale their businesses. We have signed several deals with fast-growing neobanks around the world, like Nickel in France and Bnext in Spain.

Third, we’re focused on helping merchants, merchants as they shift to digital and develop omni-channel capabilities. For instance, we launched a POS capability in India with Worldline and Axis Bank that transforms smartphones into point-of-sale terminals with the ability to accept contactless, QR and remote payments. In the buy-now-pay-later space, in addition to our previous partner announcements, we recently announced the partnership with TSYS to deliver installment capabilities to issuers. In addition, we’re also piloting simplified shopping experiences using AI and computer vision such as enhanced drive-thrus at White Castle and Sonic and checkout-free pilots at Dunkin’ and Circle K.

And finally, we’re partnering with digital enablers to bring our digital solutions to market. We just announced an expanded partnership with Marqeta, a digital processor to introduce new product and launch additional card programs in new geographies. And talking about geographies, in Africa, we’ve partnered with Samsung, Airtel Africa and Asante to enable access to digital financing to consumers, entrepreneurs and merchants.

In parallel, we’re driving hard to grow our core products, leveraging these differentiated digital capabilities to set ourselves up well for the future. In the US, we are excited about our partnership with Chase that launched the new Freedom Flex Mastercard offering card members cashback on everyday spend as well as our leading World Elite Benefits. We also expanded our relationship with Barclays Bank US, which will now include new products and services in addition to their consumer and small business credit portfolio.

In Europe, we continue to strengthen our position. We’ve signed a regional agreement with the Santander Group for their card business, securing a long-term partnership. We’re also extending our relationship with ING as they grow internationally. And we’ve agreed to a long-term renewal with Swedbank, our largest customer in the Nordics and Baltics, which will become an exclusive Mastercard customer.

In the co-brand front, in the US, the Wayfair Mastercard with Citi has launched and we will be the new exclusive network for the AARP credit co-brand program. In Canada, we have extended our co-brand relationship with Walmart. And we are happy that Taobao just launched its Mastercard co-brand issued by Bank of China in Hong Kong and Macau. For us to focus on positioning ourselves for the return of travel, it includes partnerships with Emirates Skywards on their first co-brand credit card in the US and the renewal of our exclusive co-brand agreement with Miles & More, the largest travel and loyalty program in Europe on their German portfolio. It also includes a focus on travel-oriented portfolios like WEX that you’ve heard us talk about over the last several quarters. We’re also working hard to improve cross-border approval rates and optimize portfolios through our cyber intelligence and data and analytics services.

Now, speaking of services. It is important to note that our services have played a critical role in enabling the wins I just mentioned. For example, our renewal and extension with ING will include our data analytics and data insight services. Services are a material driver of our revenue growth and a source of diversification, while we help our customers adapt quickly and securely as they navigate through the pandemic into a rapidly digitizing world.

One way we’re helping our customers is through our cyber services and the use of artificial intelligence, an area we have been investing in both organically and inorganically. We have developed a broad set of scalable AI capabilities, which have been integrated into our network, our products and services. And here are some examples. Citibank is testing our AI platform to determine enhanced capabilities to mitigate credit loss. And Itau and Santander Mexico are using our AI to provide added security for consumers, while ensuring good transactions are approved.3

And with that, let’s turn to the account-to-account space, where we believe there are significant incremental flows to address. For the last several years, we’ve developed a set of assets to comprehensively address these opportunities at the infrastructure, applications and services layers. We believe this combination allows us to best address the broad range of customer needs.

At the infrastructure level, we continue to make good progress with our build-outs and have a strong position in all major geographic regions, including key markets like the US, the UK, Nordics and Saudi Arabia. Building off our strong position in infrastructure, we’re also making good progress at the application layer, utilizing our multi-rail capabilities.

Starting on the consumer to merchant front. The Pay by Bank app in the UK, which extends our ability to compete for everyday-spend along with our debit product, is growing both in consumer accounts and merchant acceptance. With Barclays set to launch with their 9 million mobile banking app customers before the end of the year, together with the customers already on-boarded by HSBC, we will have around a third of the UK mobile banking customers enabled. We have streamlined our merchant on-boarding process and currently have more than 700 merchants signed up such as the WH Smiths Group. And with our distribution partners like Worldpay and others, we are well-positioned to expand acceptance even further.

In the bill pay space, several new partners will be supporting the Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange, including FIS, Wescom Credit Union, Payrailz and MoCaFi on the consumer side and KUBRA, PNC Bank and CSG on the Pillar side. Bill Pay Exchange will now have access to approximately a third of bills paid annually in the US and be able to reach about a quarter of active US bill pay consumers.

In the B2B, we continue to develop the ecosystem around Mastercard Track Business Payment Service with Fiserv now live on the platform. We’re also excited to announce an expansion of our longstanding strategic relationship with PayPal, who can now use Mastercard Send to power fund transfers to consumers and small businesses through all their brands; including Braintree, Xoom, Hyperwallet and iZettle. And finally, we are continuing to make progress in the services layer, including consulting, fraud prevention and a recent expansion in the UK for our traits [Phonetic] anti-money laundering services.

In summary, managing our business through this normalization phase with agility, winning share and have good deal momentum, we’re driving the accelerated shift towards digital payments and our clients see us differentiating ourselves with our services. We’ve seen domestic volumes rebound and are positioning ourselves well for the medium to long-term growth opportunity, including the return of travel through continued investments in our strategic priorities.

With that, let me turn the call over to Sachin for an update on our financial results and operational metrics.

Sachin Mehra — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Michael. So turning to Page 3, which shows our financial performance for the quarter on a currency-neutral basis and excluding the impact of gains and losses on the company’s equity investments. Net revenue was down 14%, reflecting the impacts of the pandemic and includes a 1 ppt benefit from acquisitions.

Operating expenses were down 5% year-over-year or down 8%, if you exclude the 3 ppt impact of acquisitions. Operating income was down 20% and net income was down 26%, both of which include a 1 ppt decrease from acquisitions. EPS was down 25% year-over-year to $1.60, which includes $0.03 of dilution related to our recent acquisitions, offset by a $0.03 contribution from share repurchases. During the quarter, we repurchased about $2.1 billion worth of stock and an additional $392 million through October 23rd, 2020.

So let’s turn to Page 4 where you can see the operational metrics for the third quarter. Worldwide gross dollar volume, or GDV, increased by 1% year-over-year on a local currency basis, reflecting the effects of the pandemic. US GDV increased by 4%, with debit growth of 20%, partially offset by a credit decline of 12%. Outside of the US, volume was flat. Cross-border volume was down 36% globally for the quarter. As we have previously mentioned, the pace of recovery and lower yielding intra-Europe volumes is stronger than other cross-border, which is higher yielding. Specifically, intra-Europe volume was down 23%, whereas other cross-border volume was down 49% as border restrictions were eased in Europe in advance of other locations.

Turning to Page 5, switched transactions showed growth of 5% in the third quarter globally. We saw positive growth in switched transactions across most regions, aided in part by the continued adoption of contactless that Michael mentioned earlier. In addition, card growth was 5%. Globally, there are 2.7 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards issued.

Now let’s turn to Page 6 for highlights on a few of the revenue line items, again, described on a currency-neutral basis, unless otherwise noted. The decrease in net revenue of 14% was primarily driven by a decline in cross-border volumes due to the effects of border restrictions and social distancing measures, partially offset by growth in GDV, switched transactions and continued growth and services. As previously mentioned, acquisitions contributed approximately 1 ppt to net revenue growth. As a reminder, the transaction with Nets did not close this quarter as previously expected.

Looking quickly at the individual revenue line items. Domestic assessments were up 5%, while worldwide GDV grew 1%. The 4 ppt difference is primarily due to favorable mix. Cross-border volume fees decreased 48%, while cross-border volume decreased 36%. The 12 ppt difference is due to adverse cross-border mix, mainly driven by a slower recovery in non-intra-Europe cross-border volumes at a higher yielding than intra-Europe cross-border volumes. Transaction processing fees were up 1%, while switched transactions were up 5%. The 4 ppt difference is primarily driven by the adverse cross-border mix I just mentioned.

Other revenues were up 6%, including a 2-ppt contribution from acquisitions. The remaining growth was driven by our cyber and intelligence and data and services solutions. Also, just as a reminder, growth in other revenues was impacted by a difficult year ago comp. Finally, rebates and incentives were up 2%.

Moving on to Page 7, you can see that on a currency-neutral basis, total operating expenses decreased 5%. This includes a 3-ppt increase related to acquisitions, which was lower than expected, primarily due to a delay in the closing of the transaction with Nets. Excluding acquisitions, expenses decreased 8%, which was also better than expectations, primarily related to actions taken to reduce advertising and marketing, travel, personnel costs and professional fee-related expenses.

Turning to Page 8, let’s discuss what we’ve seen through the first three weeks of October. One point to note, while the week ending October 21st shows higher growth metrics relative to the prior week, this is being primarily driven by the timing of significant promotional activity by an e-com merchant and their competitors. Through the first three weeks of October, each of the metrics are in line with recent trends adjusting for this e-com promotional activity.

Commenting on the specific metrics, starting with switched volumes, we believe that most markets are in the normalization phase domestically with some approaching growth. When you look at how people are spending, card-present growth rates remained steady with strength in retail categories such as groceries, offset by some declines in T&E. Card-not-present growth rates remained healthy. Trends in switched transactions remained steady, benefiting from increased contactless penetration. In terms of cross-border, intra-Europe continues to outpace other cross-border volumes. As previously mentioned, intra-Europe yields are lower than those of other cross-border volumes.

So now turning to Page 9, I’d like to provide you additional color on the cross-border trends across card-present and card-not-present. You can see the trends that we laid out through the course of the quarter continue. The e-com promotional activity, I referenced, also impacted cross-border growth for the week ending October 21st. In total, if you look at the gray line, total cross-border continues in a similar band. If you look at the orange line, card-present spend has declined slightly following an uptick in travel over the summer holiday season.

Card-not-present growth, which is the yellow line on the chart, continues to be resilient and has held up well. The green line represents card-not-present, excluding online travel-related spend and remains positive. We continue to see strong growth across retail categories, particularly in discretionary areas like clothing and home improvement as well as in non-discretionary categories such as groceries. This line was particularly impacted by the e-com promotional activity.

One final point regarding all metrics. Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, we are closely monitoring the impact on spending of additional mitigation measures that have been put in place, particularly in Europe.

Turning to Page 10, I wanted to share our thoughts on the upcoming quarter. As we previously established, given the ongoing uncertainty, we will not be providing a forward view for net revenues at this time. We do intend, however, to continue to provide periodic updates to our operating metrics to help you understand the trends we’re seeing. First, I’d like to make a few comments on how I see our business shaping up in light of the pandemic. The story in non-T&E domestic volumes is quite encouraging. Specifically, as Ajay mentioned, we are seeing volume growth rates ex-T&E in September similar to what we were seeing pre-COVID in Q4 2019. The impact of the pandemic on travel, and in particular on non-intra-Europe cross-border travel, remain significant. While we believe that cross-border will ultimately recover, it will take time for people to build their confidence in the safety of travel as we believe that is tied to the broad availability of vaccines and therapeutics likely towards the latter part of next year.

As a reminder, we will see improved growth rates due to lapping the effects of the pandemic before that starting in late March next year. All of this being said, we have always been well positioned in the cross-border travel space and we continue to build on this position of strength through various initiatives with existing and new partners, as Michael commented on. This will enable us to capitalize on the recovery in cross-border when it does occur. With that as background, I would like to make a couple of comments to help you with your modeling of revenues for the quarter.

First, as you have seen, non-intra-Europe cross-border travel has seen minimal recovery since the onset of the pandemic. Given that these volumes are significantly higher yielding than intra-Europe cross-border, this has resulted in a slow recovery in our cross-border revenues. As a reminder, this negative mix impacts both our cross-border volume fees and transaction processing fees as you have seen in Q3. This will continue to be a factor so long as this mix persists. Secondly, we expect rebates and incentives as a percentage of gross revenues to increase by 2 ppt to 3 ppt sequentially, reflecting normal seasonal trends and increased deal activity, as Michael mentioned.

Now let’s turn to operating expenses. Consistent with our four-phased framework for managing through the pandemic and given that we are in the normalization phase, we continue to carefully manage our priorities in order to preserve our ability to invest in our key long-term growth drivers; digital, cyber, data analytics, B2B and multi-rail solutions. For Q4, we expect operating expenses to be down low-single digits versus a year ago on a currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions. This reflects our continued focus on expense management as well as sequentially higher advertising and marketing spend related to promotional campaign.

With respect to M&A, we are pleased with the progress we have made towards securing regulatory approval for the transaction with Nets and now expect that transaction to close in the first quarter of 2021. Based on this timing and the planned closing of the Finicity acquisition this quarter, we expect acquisitions to contribute a 0.5 ppt to revenue and approximately 4 ppt to 5 ppt to operating expenses in the fourth quarter.

Other items to keep in mind for Q4. Foreign exchange is expected to be a 1 ppt headwind to revenues and a zero to 1 ppt headwind to operating expenses. On the other income and expense line, we are at an expense run rate of approximately $100 million per quarter, given the prevailing interest rates. This excludes gains and losses on our equity investments, which are excluded from non-GAAP metrics.

And finally, we expect a tax rate of approximately 20% for the quarter based on the current geographic mix of our business.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Warren.

Warren Kneeshaw — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Sachin. Casey, we’re now ready for the Q&A session.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.