Mastercard Q3 FY25 earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The results also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $4.38 per share from $3.89 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024, exceeding estimates. Net income was $3.9 billion or $4.34 per share in Q3, higher than $3.3 billion or $3.53 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Net revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $8.6 billion in the September quarter. On a currency-neutral basis, revenue growth was 15%. The top line beat Wall Street’s expectations. Gross dollar volume and purchase volume rose 9% and10%, respectively, on a local currency basis.
“Mastercard delivered another strong quarter, with net revenue growth of 17% year-over-year, or 15% on a
currency-neutral basis, driven by healthy consumer and business spending and continued robust performance of
our differentiated services,” said Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO. “
