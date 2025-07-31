Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Mastercard reports Q2 results. Here’s what you need to know
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.
Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $4.15 per share from $3.59 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024, exceeding estimates. Net income was $3.7 billion or $4.07 per share in Q2, higher than $3.3 billion or $3.50 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Net revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $8.1 billion in the June quarter. On a currency-neutral basis, revenue growth was 16%. The latest number exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Gross dollar volume and purchase volume rose 9% and10%, respectively, during the three months.
“Our momentum of deal wins continued this quarter, including the extension of our exclusive partnership with American Airlines. Overall, the second quarter was another strong one for Mastercard, with net revenue growth of 17% year-over-year, or 16% on a currency-neutral basis. These results reinforce how our teams are executing every day and delivering value in every transaction and beyond,” said Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO. “
Prior Performance
