Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

David Zbojniewicz — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Dickson, Mattel’s President and Chief Operating Officer and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel’s Chief Financial Officer.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ynon.

Ynon Kreiz — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for joining Mattel’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings call. I hope that you and your families are staying healthy and safe. This was an exceptional quarter, driven by strong consumer demand capping an extraordinary year for Mattel. In the midst of a pandemic and very challenging market conditions, our results exceeded expectations with another major upswing in top line and a significant increase in profitability as we gain global market share and continue to transform Mattel into an IP-driven high performing toy company.

The fourth quarter and full-year demonstrated the resilience of the toy industry and the priority that parents place on quality toys, trusted brands and purposeful play. At Mattel we have been particularly proud to see children and families choosing our products again and again.

Here are some key highlights for the fourth quarter, compared to prior year. Net sales grew 10% as reported and in constant currency. The highest fourth quarter growth rate in 15-years. Adjusted gross margin improved significantly and reached 51.4% the 10th consecutive quarter of improvement on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating income increased 88% and adjusted EBITDA increased 53%.