McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKC) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 30, 2021.

Presentation:

Kasey Jenkins — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning. This is Kasey Jenkins, Vice President of McCormick Investor Relations. Thank you for joining today’s First Quarter Earnings Call.

To accompany this call, we’ve posted a set of slides at ir.mccormick.com.

We’ll begin with remarks from Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO; and Mike Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO.

During our remarks, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These include information in constant currency as well as adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax rate and adjusted earnings per share that exclude the impact of special charges, transaction and integration expenses related to the acquisitions of Cholula and FONA. Reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning’s press release and slides. In our comments, certain percentages are rounded. Please refer to our presentation for complete information.

In addition, as a reminder, today’s presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or other factors. It is important to note, these statements include expectations and assumptions which will be shared related to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. As seen on slide 2, our forward-looking statement also provides information on risk factors, including the impact of COVID-19 that could affect our financial results.

It is now my pleasure to turn the discussion over to Lawrence.