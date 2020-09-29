McCormick & Co Inc. (MKC) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

McCormick & Co Inc. (NYSE: MKC) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Kasey Jenkins — Investor Relations

Good morning. This is Kasey Jenkins, Vice President of McCormick Investor Relations. Thank you for joining today’s Third Quarter Earnings Call.

During our remarks, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These include information in constant currency as well as adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax rate and adjusted earnings per share that exclude the impact of special charges and, for 2019, the net non-recurring benefit associated with the US Tax Act. Reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release and slides. In our comments, certain percentages are rounded. Please refer to our presentation for complete information.

In addition, as a reminder, today's presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or other factors. It is important to note these statements include expectations and assumptions which will be shared related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now my pleasure to turn the discussion over to Lawrence.

Lawrence E. Kurzius — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kasey. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us.

The last few months have been an extraordinary period, and the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve daily. I’m incredibly proud of the way McCormick has performed in this unprecedented operating environment.

Starting on slide 4, let me highlight a few points on the current conditions we’re seeing and their potential impact. First, in our Consumer segment around the world, we are experiencing strong, sustained consumer demand, which is real incremental consumption and reflects the trend of consumers cooking more at home. In China, which is viewed as a leading indicator since their COVID-19 recovery is ahead of the rest of the world, the demand for food at home continues to be very strong. We see the same in Europe and of course in the Americas.

The significant shift to consumers eating more at home is persisting long enough that it has become a habit. Our proprietary consumer survey data supported by other research indicates the majority of consumers are cooking more from scratch, enjoying the cooking experience and adding flavor to their meal occasions. These new behavior, coupled with some consumer discomfort at dining out, are driving an increased and sustained preference for cooking at home. We believe this will continue globally and thus further benefit our Consumer segment.

Turning to our Flavor Solutions segment, where we have a very diverse customer portfolio, we are seeing varying stages of recovery. Starting with the away from home portion of the segment. With our quick service restaurant customers or QSRs, we are seeing strong signs of recovery. Their business models were already oriented to drive-through or carry out, not dining in. In China, QSR traffic has returned to near normal levels, and the limited time offers and promotions are driving demand. In the rest of the APZ region as well as EMEA and Americas, the focus has been on core menu items. But moving into the fourth quarter, we see limited time offerings beginning to reserve [Phonetic].

Across the rest of foodservice, while it has shown signs of recovery since our second quarter, the pace is much slower and varies by channel and market. As we have previously mentioned, we expect the recovery in this area of the business to be more gradual and take time, likely years, as restaurants and other foodservice venues such as stadiums and cafeteria continue to be largely closed or operating under capacity limitations. Consumers are reluctant to dine out and the restaurant industry has experienced significant pain.

From a food at home perspective, our flavor solutions growth [Indecipherable] packaged food customers, but overall we are returning to pre COVID-19 levels as expected. New product opportunities which had slowed during the crisis and had been more focused on expansion of the core are beginning to gain increased momentum, and we’re excited about their contribution to growth next year.

In summary, for our total Flavor Solutions segment, business is gradually rebounding, but not yet to 2019 levels.

Moving to our global supply chain. Coming into the crisis, there was more finished goods inventory in the system, both for us and our customers, which was depleted early in the crisis. The sustained elevated level of demand, coupled with our added employee safety measures has challenged our manufacturing operations. Service has been stressed in some areas and inventory replenishment will take some time. The real pressure has been on our US manufacturing operations where we’ve had to suspend or curtail production of some secondary products to meet demand for our top-selling products.

While the rest of the world is also experiencing elevated consumer demand, they’ve not experienced the same level of manufacturing pressure given the capacity and capabilities we’ve built outside of the Americas in the past few years. In EMEA, where our supply chain is very well positioned to meet demand, we’ve gained distribution as other manufacturers have faced challenges.

For the Americas, as we said on our earnings call in June, we are expanding our workforce and increasing manufacturing capacity through optimized scheduling and investments, particularly around blending capacity as well as scaling up partnerships with third-party manufacturer. To be clear, this added capacity is still ramping up. This capacity just started to come online in August, and will continue to ramp up over the next few months and is targeted to be completely in place by the end of the calendar year. And by then, we will have added the equivalent of an additional plant for the US manufacturing capacity.

Of course, with this rapid scale-up, there are extra costs and short-term efficiencies, but we’re confident we’re implementing efficient long-term solutions. The investments we are making are not just to meet the higher demand for the balance of 2020 but to strengthen our supply chain resiliency longer-term and to support the Americas’ consumer growth we anticipate continuing into next year, driven by both sustained demand as well as retailer inventory replenishment. We’re making good progress. Our service levels continue to improve, and we’re confident in our capabilities and ability to meet demand, particularly during the holiday season. We’re positioning ourselves for continued success.

I want to thank our supply chain employees for their remarkable efforts as well as our suppliers and customers for their partnership in this challenging environment. The positive fundamentals we have in place have enabled us to manage through this period of volatility. The investments we’ve made and the capabilities [Indecipherable] combined with our strong business model prepared to us to execute from a position of strength. As the crisis subsides, we will emerge an even better company by driving our long-term strategies, responding to changing consumer behavior and capitalizing on opportunities from our relative strength.

Now I’d like to focus on our third quarter performance, business updates on our Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments and our 2-for-1 stock split announcement.

As seen on slide 6, we have a broad and advantaged global flavor portfolio which continues to position us to meet the demand for flavor around the world and grow our business. The breadth and reach of our portfolio across segments, geographies, channels, customers and product offerings [Indecipherable] balanced portfolio to drive consistency in our performance in a volatile environment, as evidenced by our third quarter results. During our third quarter, the shift in consumer behavior to cooking and eating more at home for at-home consumption drove a substantial increase in our Consumer segment demand as well as increases with our packaged food company customers in our Flavor Solutions segment.

On the other hand, we experienced a decline in demand from our restaurants and other foodservice customer for the away from home products in our portfolio, which historically has represented approximately 20% of our total annual Company sales. The impact of the shift to more at-home consumption varied by region due to the different levels of away from home consumption [Indecipherable] as seen on slide 6 as well as the pace of each region’s COVID-19 recovery. Taking together, these impacts continue to demonstrate the strength and diversity of our offering. While we may experience temporary disruptions in parts of our business, underlying consumer demand continues to underpin our growth.

Now let me cover the highlights of our third quarter, which was broadly in line with the trends we discussed in our earnings call in June. Starting with our top line, third quarter sales increased 8% from the year ago period. In constant currency, sales grew 9%, mainly attributable to significantly higher volumes and product mix in our Consumer segment with a partial offset from a low single-digit decline in our Flavor Solutions segment. Adjusted operating income increased 5%, including a 1% unfavorable impact from currency. These results were driven by higher sales; favorable mix, primarily driven by the sales mix between segments; and CCI-led cost savings, partially offset by higher costs, including those related to COVID-19.

Our third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.53, 5% higher than the year ago period of $1.46, driven primarily by our strong operating performance. With one quarter left in the year, we have resumed guidance and expect to deliver another year of strong profitable growth. Our results continue to be driven by the engagement of our employees and the successful execution of our strategy, and we are confident in our 2020 outlook, which will be covered in detail in a few moments.

Now let me spend a few minutes on our business segment updates. Starting on slide 8 with our Consumer segment. sales rose 15%, with minimal impact from currency, fueled by the change in consumer behavior. Research and [Indecipherable] data shows that not only are consumers cooking more at home, they are enjoying it, both from a flavor and family experience, and have even accelerated their use of spices, seasonings and condiments as the pandemic has progressed. Additionally, as at-home consumption from restaurant carryout and delivery is increasing, many consumers are adding flavor with spices, sauces or condiments they have at home. We believe these trends will last beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and drive continued growth.

Our Americas constant currency sales growth was 17% in the third quarter. Our total McCormick US branded portfolio, as indicated in our IRI consumption data, grew 28%, which is substantial and reflects the strength of our categories as consumers cook more at home. Our sales increase was lower than the US IRI consumption growth attributable to a few factors.

First, the service level pressures and product allocation from the supply chain challenges I mentioned previously. Next, the timing of the holiday program we offer retailers. We generally offer the program during our third quarter to encourage early in-store display and merchandising of holiday products. The impact of this program was included in our third quarter shipments in 2019. In 2020, though, with the elevated level of demand and focus on keeping core items on shelf, a portion of retailer purchases for this program has shifted to our fourth quarter. Notwithstanding this shift, we still expect another year of strong holiday execution. And lastly, increased level of pricing growth in the scanner data due to curtailed third quarter promotions and a channel shift, with grocery outpacing mass merchandisers and club stores.

Focusing on the US branded portfolio. Consumption in all key categories grew at a double-digit rate in the third quarter, with the majority of our categories continuing to outpace the total store and center of store growth rates. In fact, consumption in our portfolio during the third quarter grew 2.5 times the center of store rate, which is an increase from the comparison in the second quarter. While we do not expect consumption to continue at the highly elevated level of our third quarter, we do expect continued and long-lasting growth from the increase in consumers cooking at home. The most recent IRI scanner sales data for the week ended September 13 shows McCormick US branded portfolio consumption still growing over 20%, with continued strength in spices and seasonings.

We gained share in seven out of 11 categories during the third quarter, those which were less impacted by supply constraints, including hot sauces, stocks and broth, barbecue sauce, wet marinades and [Indecipherable] product. While there was noise in the third quarter share numbers for categories impacted by supply such as spices and seasonings, dry recipe mixes and mustard, on a year-to-date basis, we’re relatively flat or gaining share in those categories too.

New products’ launch early in the — earlier in the year and such as Frank’s RedHot sauces, OLD BAY hot sauce and Stubb’s reduced sugar barbecue sauce have continued to get exceptional trial and contributed to the third quarter growth. The sell-in of our second half new product launches, however, has been slowed due to the focus on keeping core items on retail shelves, and these launches will now be further opportunities to fuel growth next year.

Our strong performance across household penetration and rate of repeat buyers continued in the third quarter across our portfolio. Our household penetration rate increased 8% compared to last year, driving a significant amount of trial for millions of new households across multiple categories. Spices and seasonings, dry recipe mixes and hot sauces such as [Indecipherable] but even smaller brands like Simply Asia and Thai Kitchen grew significantly. And our rate of repeat buyers increased 7% during the quarter with double-digit repeat rates in many categories. These metrics increasing significantly both in our second quarter and third quarter indicates a high level of usage and speaks to the stickiness of our product. Consumers are coming into our brand, having a good experience and buying our products again.

With our high level of effective brand marketing investments, including planned increases in the fourth quarter and our initiative to deepen our digital connection with consumer, we are capitalizing on the opportunity to build long-term brand equity [Indecipherable] trial and increased usage by existing consumers. We’re continuing to design targeted media messaging focused on cooking at home [Indecipherable] user products and providing a flavor inspiration.

And as the younger generation continues to feel the demand for flavor and everyone is accelerating their online presence, we’re executing on creative ways to connect with them. For instance, one way we are connecting with consumer is by helping them discover new ways to enjoy time-honored traditions. Take tailgating, for example. With football season now in full swing, we’ve partnered with former New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, to create the largest virtual homegating experience. Having [Phonetic] lucky fans interact with Eli to learn about his favorite Frank’s RedHot flavor [Indecipherable] over 750 million media impressions across digital media platforms.

Moving from the football season for the holiday season. Our fourth quarter is an important one from a seasonal standpoint. Our consumer’s holiday dinners may be more important than ever this year, and we’re excited about helping make them memorable flavor experiences. In terms of brand marketing, we’re launching a holiday version of our It’s Going to be Great campaign which recognizes celebrations might be different this year in addition to our normal holiday promotional activities. And from a supply chain standpoint, we’re protecting our top-selling holiday products. We have confidence we are well positioned for a successful holiday season. Our portfolio and the plans we have in place are even more relevant today than they were before the crisis as we expect the increase in at-home cooking to persist. We will continue to drive our category leadership and growth momentum through strong brand marketing, category management initiatives and new product innovation.

Now turning to EMEA. Our constant currency sales rose 23%, with broad-based growth across the region. Our largest markets drove double-digit total branded consumption growth, with market share gains across the region in our key categories. Importantly, we gained total EMEA region share in spices and seasonings and dry recipe mixes. In spices and seasonings, consumption was strong in all markets, driven by consumers cooking more at home and discovering they need our products for great-tasting healthy flavor solutions. Our brand marketing campaigns highlighting our product superiority and culinary partnerships, coupled with pivoting our digital messages based on real-time consumer insights [Indecipherable] most relevant to consumers in formats that resonate the most are driving spices and seasoning momentum.

In the UK, our Schwartz brand new dry recipe mixes such as One Pan meal seasonings offer a convenient and natural urban spice [Indecipherable] for vegetarian options are attracting younger consumers to the category and driving new distribution gains as well as category growth. [Indecipherable] is the leading UK market share position and dry recipe mixes at the beginning of the year, and we continued to gain significant market share in the third quarter. And with the momentum in baking continuing, combined with successful new product launches, we again had exceptional consumption growth in our Vahine brand in France, outpacing the homemade desserts category and gaining share.

Notably, Frank’s RedHot turned up the heat during the third quarter with over 40% consumption growth, driven partly by a successful digital grilling campaign as well as new distribution. We’re gaining millions of new households and driving repeat purchases. Our household penetration increased significantly across our major brands and markets during the third quarter compared to last year, with double-digit growth percentages in both the UK and France spices and seasonings category as well as in the UK dry recipe mixes and France homemade dessert category. And our rate of repeat buyers in these markets and categories also grew by double digits. Our strong brand marketing and digital campaigns, which we have increased in EMEA, provide us with confidence we will continue growing with our new consumer we’re welcoming to our brand as well as our existing value consumer.

Moving forward in EMEA, we’ll continue to capture the momentum we’ve gained and are excited with our growth trajectory following challenging market conditions over the past few years.

In the Asia-Pacific region, our constant currency sales declined 6%, driven by declines in branded foodservice products, which are included in our Consumer segment in China. Excluding those impacts, sales for the region would have increased, reflecting the increase in consumer demand across the region related to [Indecipherable] more cooking at home. In China, our consumer [Indecipherable] business growth was strong, driven by consumers’ demand for convenient solutions, fueling our growth of recipe mixes as well as world flavor and hot pot sauces. Continued momentum in condiments also contributed to growth.

In other parts of the region, we have broad-based growth led by Australia’s strong consumption and share growth in branded spices and seasonings, particularly in Gourmet Garden, with high double-digit rates of new consumers and repeat buys and Frank’s RedHot, with over 50% growth during the pandemic.

Finally, in all regions, consumers’ digital engagement has increased significantly, and we continued to experience accelerated e-commerce growth in all categories, whether it be pure play, click and collect or our own direct-to-consumer properties. The pace of growth has slowed from the second quarter, which was heavily impacted by more extensive stay at home period but we again drove triple-digit growth in the third quarter as well as increasing our market share in several markets. We expect the shift to online shopping behavior to continue, and we’re well positioned for it through the investments we’ve made and continue to make in this channel. Our consumer growth plans, based on our strategy, have been in place since the beginning of the year and were yielding results before the crisis, and we’ve been able to leverage our initiatives to capitalize on the opportunity to help our consumers during this time and strengthen our category leadership position which further bolsters our confidence that we will drive future growth.

Turning to slide 10. In our Flavor Solutions segment, our sales performance improved substantially from the second quarter constant currency decline of 16%. Our third quarter constant currency sales were 1% lower than last year, attributable to lower demand from restaurants and other foodservice customer in our Americas and EMEA regions, driven by the declines in away from home consumption. Almost fully offsetting this lower demand was continued growth in sales to our packaged food customer across all regions as well as strong sales growth to quick service restaurants in China. In the Americas, our sales declined 3% in constant currency, driven by demand declines across both branded foodservice and restaurant customer, with the branded foodservice impact more significant than the away from home customer base in the Americas [Indecipherable] to that channel.

We’re continuing to work with our customers impacted by away from home consumption declines to manage through their recovery efforts. With our customer intimacy approach, we are collaborating to provide solutions such as [Indecipherable] simplification and optimization, branded portion control packaging for dining in and carryout and condiment dispensing solutions for foodservice operations. We’re building menu excitement with strong promotions leveraging the power of our brands, driving wins for both our customers and us. We’re excited about new distribution gains as well as upcoming menu [Indecipherable] participation and limited time offers as the recovery momentum continues.

In EMEA, our sales grew 1% in constant currency, a significant rebound from a 31% decline in our second quarter. Our away from home customer base in this region is skewed more to QSRs and in the third quarter as they reopened with adapted operating model and resumed limited dine-in [Phonetic] options, our demand from these customers rebounded, although still modestly below the third quarter of last year. The recovery with other foodservice customers also began in the third quarter as COVID-19 restrictions eased, although, as expected, slower and not to the same extent as QSR.

Turning to our at-home customer base. We had strong growth in our flavor sales to packaged food companies similar to pre-COVID-19 levels driven by the strength in [Indecipherable] as well as momentum from new products launched at the beginning of the year. We’re advantaged by our differentiated customer engagement in this evolving environment, which has driven continued wins with our EMEA Flavor Solutions customer. Whether it be quickly scaling up to meet aggressive recovery plans, collaborating on opportunities or managing through demand volatilities, we are responding with speed and agility and further strengthening our customer relationships.

In the Asia-Pacific region, our constant currency sales grew 7%, driven by China and Australia’s growth with QSR customers. During the third quarter, QSRs in these countries were largely open, and we’re seeing momentum gain in the core business and limited time offer and our customers’ promotional activities. Government imposed COVID-19 restrictions and reduced levels of limited time offers continue to curtail growth in parts of the region. For the balance of the year, we expect a reduced level of our customers’ limited time offer and promotional activities versus last year to impact growth.

We continue across all regions to be fully committed to helping our customers manage through the COVID-19 recovery phase, of which the duration is still uncertain. The slow and evolving recovery process is dependent on many factors, including restrictions being lifted, venues fully reopening and possible resurgences. We have positive fundamentals in place to navigate through this period of volatility. And we remain confident in the successful execution of our strategies driving long-term growth trajectory in Flavor Solutions.

Now, before turning it over to Mike and beginning on slide 11, I’d like to mention the stock split we announced this morning and provide a few summary comments, including on our 2020 outlook. I’m pleased with our announcement this morning of a 2-for-1 stock split reflecting our sustained positive performance and outlook for continued growth. It has been 18 years since the last split of stock which was in 2002 when the pre-split share price was $52.33 [Phonetic]. We believe this will provide greater liquidity and be appreciated by individual investors and [Indecipherable].

And now in summary, at the foundation of our sales growth is the global demand for flavor. We’re capitalizing on the growing consumer interest in healthy, flavorful cooking, heritage brands and digital engagement. These long-term trends have not only remained intact during the crisis, they’ve accelerated, and our alignment with them positions us well to meet increased consumer demand, both through our product and our customers’ products. We are driving sales growth balanced with a focus on lowering costs to expand margins and sustainably realize earnings growth. We have a solid foundation, and in an environment that continues to be dynamic and fast-paced, we are ensuring we remain agile, relevant and focused on long-term sustainable growth. We’ve delivered outstanding year-to-date results during a period of great disruption, proving the strength of our business model. Our strategies are effective and reinforcing our confidence they will continue to drive future growth.

Our 2020 outlook, which Mike will discuss in detail in a few moments, reflects the strength of our year-to-date performance and the momentum we’re carrying into our fourth quarter and 2021. We are exceeding [Phonetic] the objectives we had in place at the beginning of the year, delivering stronger sales and underlying operating performance, while importantly also ensuring the health and safety of our employees, investing in our supply chain resiliency to meet growth we expect in 2021, recognizing the exceptional performance of our people throughout the COVID-19 crisis and supporting our communities through relief efforts. Our growth expectation reflects our confidence in the sustainability of higher at-home consumption trends. As we look toward fiscal 2021, we expect constant currency organic sales growth in both of our segments, on top of the outstanding Consumer segment growth this year.

I want to recognize McCormick employees around the world for driving our momentum and success and thank them for their efforts, engagement and for adapting to this new environment. It is now my pleasure to turn it over to Mike.

Mike Smith — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Lawrence, and good morning, everyone.

I’ll begin now by providing some additional comments on our third quarter performance and then our financial outlook for the balance of the year.

Starting on slide 14. During the third quarter, sales rose 9% in constant currency. Sales growth — growth was driven by substantially higher volume and mix in our Consumer segment, partially offset by lower volume and mix in our Flavor Solutions segment. Pricing, to partially offset cost inflation, also contributed favorably to both the segments.

Consumer segment sales grew 15% in constant currency, led by the Americas and EMEA regions. The shift to at-home consumption and cooking more at home as well as consumers adding flavor at home to their restaurant carryout delivery has driven substantial demand for our consumer products, driving higher volume and mix in these regions.

On slide 15, Consumer segment sales in the Americas increased 17% in constant currency versus the third quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by significant growth across our branded portfolio, including higher volume and product mix of McCormick spices and seasonings as well as Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Gourmet Garden, Frank’s RedHot, Zatarain’s, Stubb, Lawry’s [Indecipherable] products. Additionally, the pricing actions taken prior to COVID-19 in the first quarter to partially offset increased costs also contributed to the growth.

In EMEA, constant currency consumer sales grew 23% from a year ago, with double-digit volume and mix growth in all countries across the region. The most significant growth drivers were our Schwartz and Ducros branded spices and seasonings, our Vahine homemade dessert products and our Schwartz dry recipe mixes.

Consumer sales in Asia Pacific declined 6% in constant currency, driven by lower branded foodservice sales, as Lawrence mentioned. This decline was partially offset by increased consumer demand across the region, with growth led by China’s recipe mixes, sauces and continents as well as Australia’s branded spices, seasonings and condiments.

Turning to our Flavor Solutions segment in slide 18. Third quarter constant currency sales decreased 1%, driven by declines in away from home products in the portfolios of our Americas and EMEA regions. In the Americas, Flavor Solutions’ constant currency sales declined 3%, driven by a significant decline in sales to branded foodservice customers in addition to lower sales to quick service restaurants. Partially offsetting these declines were increased sales to packaged food companies and pricing to offset cost increases.

In EMEA, constant currency sales increased 1%, driven by pricing to cover cost increases, offset partially by lower volume and product mix. Volume and product mix decline was driven by reduction in sales to branded foodservice customers in addition to lower sales to quick service restaurant customers. Partially offsetting these declines was sales growth with packaged food companies.

In the Asia Pacific region, Flavor Solutions sales rose 7% in constant currency, driven by higher sales to quick service restaurants in China and Australia, partially driven by our customers’ limited time offers and promotional activities.

As seen on slide 22, adjusted operating income, which excludes special charges, increased 5% in the third quarter versus the year ago period. In constant currency, adjusted operating income grew by 6% and was driven by substantial growth in the Consumer segment, partially offset by a significant decline in the Flavor Solutions segment. Adjusted operating income growth in the Consumer segment was 18%, increasing to $209 million [Indecipherable] constant currency was 19%, driven primarily by higher sales.

In the Flavor Solutions segment, adjusted operating income declined 24% to $64 million or 22% in constant currency, driven partially by lower sales, unfavorable product mix due to decline in branded foodservice sales and an unfavorable impact to manufacturing costs resulting from the lower volume. Both segments were also unfavorably impacted by COVID-19 related to supply chain costs, including those related to additional compensation for our operations employees, safety and sanitation measures and scaling up to meet increased demand as well as higher incentive compensation which was driven by our strong year-to-date sales and operating profit performance. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by CCI-led cost savings.

Gross profit margin expanded 70 basis points in the third quarter versus the year ago period, driven primarily by favorable product mix resulting from the sale shift between segments and CCI-led cost savings, with a partial offset from COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating margin compression of 60 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year was driven by the net impact of the factors I just mentioned as well as higher distribution costs.

Turning to income taxes on slide 24. Our third quarter adjusted effective income tax rate was 19.3% as compared to 17.6% in the year ago period. Both years were favorably impacted by discrete tax items, principally stock option exercises. Income from unconsolidated operations of $10 million in the third quarter was comparable to the year-ago period.

At the bottom line, as shown on slide 26, third quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share was $1.53. That’s compared to $1.46 for the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by a higher adjusted operating income, with lower interest expense offsetting the impact of a higher adjusted income tax rate. This increase also includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates.

On slide 27, we summarize highlights for cash flow in the quarter-end balance sheet. Our cash flow provided from operations was $627 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 27% increase compared to $495 million in the third quarter of 2019 and was driven by higher net income. We finished the third quarter with a cash conversion cycle at 36 days, down seven days versus our 2019 fiscal year-end. We returned $247 million of cash to shareholders through dividends and used $146 million for capital expenditures through the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, we were very happy that during the third quarter we fully paid off the terms notes related to the acquisition of the Frank’s and French’s brands and ended the third quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.1 times.

We continue to project another year of strong cash flow. Our priority is to continue to have a balanced use of cash, making investments to drive growth, including through acquisitions; returning a significant portion to our shareholders through dividends; and to pay down debt.

Let’s now move to our 2020 financial outlook. As a reminder, we withdrew our 2020 guidance during our first quarter earnings call in late March. The operating environment over the past six months has continued to evolve, and while there still remains much uncertainty in many variables which could drive a range of possible outcomes, we recognize our year-to-date performance has been strong and we are currently in the last quarter of our fiscal year. As such, we are resuming our 2020 guidance at this time based on the expectations Lawrence shared earlier this morning, most notably, that the shift in consumer demand to at-home consumption versus away from home will continue for the balance of the year and even beyond. We believe this shift will continue to favorably impact the Consumer segment in our fourth quarter. While the away from home part of the Flavor Solutions portfolio has begun to recover, it will continue to be unfavorably impacted. We expect the impact for both segments will not be to the same extent that we have realized in the past six months.

Starting with the top line. We expect to grow sales at the upper end of a 4% to 5% range, which in constant currency is a range of 5% to 6%. This increase is expected to be entirely organic and reflects growth driven by new products, expanded distribution, brand marketing and pricing, which, in conjunction with cost savings, is expected to offset anticipated mid single-digit inflationary pressures. It includes the net impact of a shift in demand due to COVID-19 and the consumers’ sustained preference for cooking at home.

Our 2020 gross profit margin is expected to be 75 to 100 basis points higher than 2019, in part driven by our CCI-led cost savings and favorable product mix, partially offset by COVID-19 related costs.

Our adjusted operating income growth rate reflects the expected strength of our constant currency sales performance and underlying profit realization, partially offset by higher expenses related to COVID-19 and incentive compensation. We are projected to grow adjusted operating income by 4% to 5% or 5% to 6% in constant currency. This includes our cost savings targets of approximately $105 million and an expected mid single digit increase for brand marketing investments.

We are estimating our COVID-19 costs, which include expenses related to additional compensation for our front-line operations employees, safety and sanitation measures and scaling up to meet increased demand as well as donations to relief organizations, will be approximately $40 million to $50 million for fiscal year 2020, with the majority of this cost impacting gross profit. Our estimated increase in incentive compensation is driven by our projected strong fiscal year sales and operating profit performance and is consistent with our commitment to a pay-for-performance philosophy.

Our 2020 adjusted effective income tax rate is projected to be approximately 20% based on our year-to-date performance, including the impact of favorable discrete items and the estimated mix of earnings by geography. This outlook compares to our 2019 adjusted effective tax rate of 19.5%. Our income from unconsolidated operations is also expected to be impacted by unfavorable currency rates, and as a result, we are projecting a mid single-digit decline. Our guidance range for adjusted earnings per share in 2020 is $5.64 to $5.72. This compares to $5.35 of adjusted earnings per share in 2019 and represents a 5% to 7% increase, which, in constant currency, is a 6% to 8% increase.

In summary, we are projecting another strong year of underlying operating performance while doing as right, by first, protecting our employees and recognizing the contributions; second, by supporting our communities through relief efforts; and finally, by making supply chain and brand marketing investments to meet our expected growth into fiscal 2021. And while we are not providing guidance for next year, I want to note that we do expect constant currency organic sales growth in both our segments in 2021, as Lawrence mentioned earlier.

Additionally, I want to provide you a brief update on our ERP replacement program. We indicated in March that be [Indecipherable] timing of this program to focus on the challenging environment during the pandemic.

We remain excited and committed to our global transformation initiative. While the environment is still challenging, we have continued to work on this program. The delay provided us an opportunity to do some re-planning, and as SAP has improved their product, our ramp-up will be on a new version with a broader suite of applications, allowing us to save an upgrade cycle as well. We have not completed our planning yet, but we do not anticipate any major go-lives in 2021. We will provide further updates on our ERP program on our earnings call in January.

Finally, I would also like to mention that yesterday our Board of Directors approved a 2-for-1 stock split, with one share of common stock for common stock [Indecipherable] to be issued for each [Indecipherable] outstanding share. The additional shares will be distributed on November 30. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on December 1. The stock split reflects the confidence we have in our future and we believe it will provide greater liquidity and allow the stock to be more accessible to a broad range of investors.

I’d like to now turn it back to Lawrence for some closing remarks before we move to your questions.

Lawrence E. Kurzius — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mike.

Now that Mike has shared our financial results and 2020 outlook in more detail, I’d like to recap the key takeaways as seen on slide 29. We’ve delivered outstanding year-to-date results during a period of great disruption, proving the strength of our business model, the value of our products and our capabilities as a company. Our foundation is solid and our strategies are effective. Our 2020 outlook reflects another year of strong operating performance of doing what is right for our employees and communities as well as making investments for the growth we expect in both segments next year. We’re confident in our ability to perform in this dynamic environment and to continue delivering differentiated results and build long-term value.

And now I’d like to turn to your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from the line of Andrew Lazar with Barclays. Please proceed with your questions.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

Good morning, everybody.

Lawrence E. Kurzius — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Andrew. Good morning. Thanks for hanging in there for a very long script.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

No worries, no worries. Our pleasure. So two things would be, first off, thanks for your thoughts around your expectations for organic sales into next year. I’m curious as we think about EBIT for next year, obviously we’re not in a position to give any kind of guidance, but maybe you can just cover off on a couple of the discrete items, puts and takes that we kind of know about, meaning, I think you covered, Mike, $40 million to $50 million of COVID related costs this year. Is all of that expected to not repeat next year or is a portion going to next year? And then, any way you can break out what the incremental maybe incentive comp cost is expected to be this year and just any other things that are discrete that we kind of know now that we should take into account as we think about sort of profit growth next year? And then I’ve just got a follow-up. Thank you.

Mike Smith — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Andrew, it’s Mike. I’ll answer this, and if Lawrence has any comments, he can chime in. You referred to the COVID costs. Obviously, we talked about this year, about $40 million to $50 million incremental costs in 2020. We expect some of those to continue. However, some of those, we don’t expect to continue, some of the things like we’re scaling up production, we’re onboarding people, we have incremental co-packers in place now. We would expect that to not impact us into next year. However, some of the things we’ve done like the PPE and other coverage for our employees, we do expect to continue. So it’s a mix of that. However, we would be really — a lot depends on the environment and the continued research. And so, on January guidance, we’ll give you a lot more detail on that, obviously.

Lawrence E. Kurzius — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Right. But there’s other — in addition to what Mike said, there are costs that we incurred for temporary plant closure, extraordinary sanitation that we do not anticipate happening again next year. And just bringing on all of this capacity has been done very quickly and — and as a result, it’s been brought on somewhat inefficiently in the short term, and we would expect that efficiency rate to go up as we get into next year.

Now, on incentive comp, Mike mentioned a word about that. I certainly hope that it doesn’t constitute as a tailwind next year. But kind of — but it’s not, it’s because — if it isn’t a tailwind, it’s because of continued extraordinary performance. We have a pay-for-performance philosophy. Our employees have really delivered this year, and so incentive comp across the — all levels of the organization is pretty much at the top of our program range. And so, we’d take a — a really extraordinary performance to repeat that. So, probably it’s going to be a tailwind as well, but in any case, the underlying business results that we delivered this year don’t get paid for twice, and our plans pay for growth.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

Yeah, makes sense. And you mentioned capacity, and I want to dig into that a little bit. I’m curious if there’s a way to sort of spread out a little bit how much of the upcoming capacity that’s coming online is sort of internal versus stepped up use of third parties. And really the reason I ask you it is that, I would assume that McCormick would not be adding its own sort of internal capacity in any significant way unless it thought that some of these recently elevated trends were likely to persist somewhat longer-term, not at current levels, necessarily, but longer-term, in a way that you kind of felt like you needed internal capacity as opposed to just the more — as opposed to just accessing — accessing the flexibility of third-party manufacturers.

Lawrence E. Kurzius — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, and so — Andrew, it’s a — it’s a mix. So, some of the capacity, we’ve gained has been by adding people and changing our shift pattern so that we have more of our facilities operating on a 24/7 or a 25/7 schedule, not just on some lines, but in some case on all lines. So that’s one way we’ve added our capacity. We have made some short — we’ve made some — we’ve been able to make some investments in blending capacity that — that are internal. And then we have brought on quite a lot of third-party co-packing capacity that is an incremental cost that we would hope to absorb into our own facilities over the course of next year.

Mike Smith — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

And that’s primarily with strategic partners that we already do co-packing with also. So we’re not creating a quality risk out there also.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

Yeah. Got it. Great. Thank you very much.

