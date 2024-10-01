Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
McCormick & Company (MKC) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE: MKC) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales remained flat at $1.68 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income rose to $223.1 million, or $0.83 per share, from $170.1 million, or $0.63 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.83.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations sending the stock climbing over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
In fiscal year 2024, McCormick expects sales to range between down 1% to up 1% compared to 2023. GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.81-2.86 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.85-2.90.
Prior performance
