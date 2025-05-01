Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues decreased 3% year-over-year, or 2% in constant currencies, to $5.95 billion.
Net income decreased 3% to $1.86 billion compared to last year.
GAAP earnings per share was $2.60, down 2% while adjusted EPS was $2.67, down 1% versus last year.
Revenue missed expectations while earnings matched estimates.
Global comparable sales decreased 1%.
System-wide sales decreased 1%.
The stock fell over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
