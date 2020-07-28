Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts
McDonald’s (MCD) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results
McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Net income for the second quarter was $483.8 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to net income of $1.52 billion, or $1.97 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Revenues decreased 30% to $3.76 billion.
Systemwide sales decreased 24%.
Interested in MCD Q2 results? Stay tuned here for McDonald’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript!
