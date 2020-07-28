McDonald’s (MCD) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $483.8 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to net income of $1.52 billion, or $1.97 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues decreased 30% to $3.76 billion.

Systemwide sales decreased 24%.

Interested in MCD Q2 results? Stay tuned here for McDonald’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript!

Check out the past performance of McDonald’s Corp.