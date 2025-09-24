McKesson Corporation (MCK) raises FY26 earnings guidance

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), a diversified healthcare service company that operates in partnership with biopharma companies and care providers, has published its updated long-term financial targets.
- The management has raised and narrowed its FY26 earnings per share guidance range to $38.05 to $38.55 from the previous range of $37.10 to $37.90
- It has increased its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth target to 13% to 16% from the prior range of 12% to 14%
- McKesson continues to strengthen its portfolio of differentiated assets and capabilities, advancing health outcomes
- The company said it is well-positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities through disciplined execution of its strategic priorities and sustained operational momentum
- The long-term adjusted operating profit growth forecast for the North American Pharmaceutical business segment is 5% to 8%
- Oncology & Multispecialty operating profit, on an adjusted basis, is expected to grow 13% to 16% in the long term +
- The company expects long-term adjusted operating profit for the Prescription Technology Solutions division to grow 10% to 13%
