McKesson Corporation (MCK) raises FY26 earnings guidance

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), a diversified healthcare service company that operates in partnership with biopharma companies and care providers, has published its updated long-term financial targets.

  • The management has raised and narrowed its FY26 earnings per share guidance range to $38.05 to $38.55 from the previous range of $37.10 to $37.90
  • It has increased its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth target to 13% to 16% from the prior range of 12% to 14%
  • McKesson continues to strengthen its portfolio of differentiated assets and capabilities, advancing health outcomes
  • for all
  • The company said it is well-positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities through disciplined execution of its strategic priorities and sustained operational momentum
  • The long-term adjusted operating profit growth forecast for the North American Pharmaceutical business segment is 5% to 8%
  • Oncology & Multispecialty operating profit, on an adjusted basis, is expected to grow 13% to 16% in the long term +
  • The company expects long-term adjusted operating profit for the Prescription Technology Solutions division to grow 10% to 13%

