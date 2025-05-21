MDT Earnings: A snapshot of Medtronic’s Q4 2025 report

Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025, which translated into a sharp increase in net income. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2026.

Fourth-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose 11% year-over-year to $0.62 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.06 billion or $0.82 per share in Q4, compared to $654 million or $0.49 per share in the same period of 2024.

Revenues of Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, the main operating segments, increased by 7% and 3% respectively. Total revenues grew 4% year-over-year to $8.9 billion during the three months.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects organic revenue growth of approximately 5%. The guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share is in the range of $5.50 to $5.60.

