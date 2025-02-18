MDT Earnings: Medtronic reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and adj. profit

Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2025.

Third-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose 7% year-over-year to $1.39 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.30 billion or $1.01 per share in Q3, compared to $1.32 billion or $0.99 per share in the same period of 2024.

Revenues of Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, the main operating segments, increased by 4%. Total revenues grew 2% year-over-year to $8.3 billion during the three months.

Prior Performance