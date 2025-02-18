Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
MDT Earnings: Medtronic reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and adj. profit
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2025.
Third-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose 7% year-over-year to $1.39 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.30 billion or $1.01 per share in Q3, compared to $1.32 billion or $0.99 per share in the same period of 2024.
Revenues of Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, the main operating segments, increased by 4%. Total revenues grew 2% year-over-year to $8.3 billion during the three months.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Will Domino’s (DPZ) continue its earnings-beat streak in Q4 2024?
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has remained largely unaffected by economic uncertainties and spending constraints, by offering value through its innovative discount program and attracting price-conscious diners. The company expects
What to look for when Home Depot (HD) reports Q4 2024 earnings results
Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) have gained 13% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Airbnb’s (ABNB) Q4 2024 results
Accommodation booking platform Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has reported a profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss in the year-ago quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 12% annually