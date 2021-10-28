Merck beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q3 revenue of $13.2 billion, up 20% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.75 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.
MRK shares rose 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 5% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Merck Q3 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Key highlights from Twilio (TWLO) Q3 2021 earnings results
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $224.1 million or $1.26 per
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 financial results
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Net income rose 87% to $528 million while EPS rose
Key highlights from The Boeing Company’s (BA) Q3 2021 earnings results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 8% to $15.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago. On a GAAP basis,