Merck beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q3 revenue of $13.2 billion, up 20% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.75 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.

MRK shares rose 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 5% since the beginning of this year.

