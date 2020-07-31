Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you. Laura, and good morning, welcome to Merck’s second quarter 2020 conference call. Today, I’m joined by Ken Frazier, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Roger Perlmutter, President of Merck Research Labs; Frank Clyburn, our Chief Commercial Officer and Mike Nally, our Chief Marketing Officer.

Before we get started, like to point out a few items. You will see that we have items in our GAAP results, such as acquisition-related charges, restructuring costs and certain that we have excluded these from our non-GAAP results and provide a reconciliation in our press release. We've also provided a table in our press release to help you understand the sales in the quarter for the business units and products.

I'd also like to remind you that some of the statements that we make during today's call may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the US Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

With that I’d like to turn the call over to Ken.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Peter. Good morning and thank you all for joining today’s call. I want to start by thanking our employees around the world for demonstrating resiliency and diligence through this difficult pie. As a result of the pilots, where we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities and we exited the quarter with accelerating business momentum. While the pandemic has brought challenges that few of us could have imagined even 6 months ago. It is also demonstrated the critical importance of organizations that our focus on breakthrough science our scientists are highly focused on this effort and we are incredibly energized by this mission. Simply put, this is why Merck exit throughout the quarter.

Merck executed well both operationally and support of our existing portfolio and by advancing our innovative research programs. We continue to perform at a very high level without significant disruption to the production supply and distribution of our medicines vaccines and animal health products or our clinical trial. As expected, social distancing measures in many regions negatively impacted second quarter volume for many of our products however, customer access to care is steadily improving including in our portfolio vaccine, which would fit particularly higher this quarter. We remain confident that our innovative portfolio will drive strong long-term growth.

Our financial strength also allows us to execute on our capital allocation priorities including continuing to invest in internal R&D and business development. In addition to advancing our strategic priority. We also achieved significant progress on our plans to spin-off Organon Inco, which remains on track to be completed in the first half of 2021. We remain confident that creating to more focused company will result in each being stronger and better positioned in an evolving health care landscape, which will benefit the patients we serve and our shareholders.

We recently announced the appointments of several talented and experienced leaders from outside the company to the strong leadership team and they are already deeply engaged in driving the various work streams underway to set up the standalone company for success before Roger provides more detail I’d like to say a few words on the multiple efforts underway within Merck on the 19 front. 19 represent a tremendous challenge to the biopharmaceutical research community and Merck is moving with urgency to apply our deep expertise in vaccines and infectious diseases 2 potential solution.

During the quarter we announced 2 vaccine development effort one through a collaboration with and the other 2 are now completed acquisition of tenant we selected these candidate, because they are based on proven platform that we anticipate will lead say factor and broadly deployable vaccine with the promise of single dosage both vaccine candidate will soon enter the clinic, and we have begun investing to facilitate our ability to manage after hundreds of millions of doses we also announced a program to develop a novel orally available antiviral candidate who a collaboration with back bio this compound has advance since it’s page 2 clinical trial we are optimistic about the prospects for these 3 program and if successful, Merck is committed to working with others To create broad affordable and equitable Global Access these programs illustrate our continued commitment to supplementing internal capabilities with innovative external science Roger will provide more details on the significant progress being made in our research activities elsewhere. More broadly, the biopharmaceutical industries response to covert 19 has been extraordinary. Our industry is uniquely positioned to address this public health talents on a global scale. Collaboration across the scientific public health and biopharmaceutical industry community will be key to successfully finding solutions for this pandemic and to help ensure that we are adequately prepared for the next we are confident that science will ultimately prevail over 19 with new medicines and vaccines. Let me conclude by expressing our gratitude to the front line health-care workers as well as to our own employees, we’ve worked to help patients affected by 19 their dedication in spite of it makes us even more resolute in our commitment to bring forward new tools to help end this pandemic the value of our industry Society is underscored by this crisis, as is the need for companies like Merck continue to invest in research and development to address the greatest health threat, both now and in the future. And with that I’ll pass it over to my colleague, Rob Davis to review the details of our performance and our outlook

Robert M. Davis — Executive Vice President, Global Services, and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ken and good morning everyone. As Ken highlighted our business performed well in an unprecedented environment while we saw a meaningful impact in the covered pandemic. In the quarter, particularly in April and May. Overall, the business for as well. Within our human health business, the impact was largely as expected, while within Animal Health, the impact was less than anticipated. That said, we were able to deliver better than expected results in both human health and Animal Health due to our underlying operational strengths. Combined with our execution in the face of the pandemic, based on our ability to drive improved and accelerating operational momentum. We now expect to see stronger performance in the second half of the year as a point of reference, if we adjust for the impact of closed in the quarter. Merck’s underlying sales growth would have been 6% nominally and 9% excluding exchange, reflecting strong demand for key growth pillars.

We continue to operate from a position of financial and operational strength which allowed us to execute on our capital allocation priorities investments behind our extensive pipeline of research programs remain robust and we also successfully completed 2 collaborations and an acquisition to bring in-house promising vaccine will antiviral candidates to address the COBRA 19 pandemic as Ken referenced. All of this is in support of our goal of advancing science to fulfill unmet medical needs. The core of Merck’s. Now turning to our second quarter results. Total company revenues were $10.9 billion, a decrease of 8% year-over-year or 5% excluding the negative impact from foreign currency negatively impacted our second quarter results by $1.6 million reflecting approximately $5 billion in Human Health and approximately $100 million in Animal Health in the human health business, the impact to sales were spread to varying degrees, across our vaccines hospitals women’s health and oncology products due to access limitations from social distancing orders and prioritization of Corona virus patients in hospitals.

Within the Animal Health segment livestock product sales were impacted by change in protein demand due to restaurant closures and regional outbreaks while companion animal product sales reflect a decrease visits 2 veterinarian offices. It’s worth noting that despite the short-term headwinds experienced in the quarter. The underlying strength in demand for our products enable first half growth of 4% excluding change the remainder of my comments, we focus on the underlying performance of our key growth drivers and near-term trends and will be on an ex-exchange basis our human health revenues declined 6% in oncology KEYTRUDA sales grew 31% year-over-year, reaching $3.4 billion in the quarter in the US KEYTRUDA demonstrated strong growth across all key tumor types. We continue to strengthen our leadership and IO including in long in the face of recent competitor launches, we benefited from continued strength in melanoma bladder and head and neck cancers and strong momentum from launches and renal cell and in the material carcinomas we received FDA approval for a 6-week dosing regimen across all adult indications which enabled greater patient access and contributed to growth outside the US lung cancer indications remains the driver of KEYTRUDA growth in the EU growth continues to be driven by the uptake of KEYNOTE 1-89 with reimbursement across all major markets in Japan.

The combined impact of delay new patient starts reduced frequency of existing patients and the huge seller price adjustments from February and April, more than offset volume growth in new indications we saw related impact to KEYTRUDA in April and May across all tumor types for March to degree we expected. We are encouraged by the recovery we saw in June, particularly in the United States in Europe and this trend has continued in the 3rd quarter, strong growth from Lynparza and Lenvima continue to bolster our oncology performance as both products experienced limited pandemic it impacts due to their oral formulations when part of this performance in the quarter continues to reflect growth and leadership in the PARP class in the United States and the recent launches of the Palo one in ovarian cancer and profound in prostate cancer provide opportunities for future growth. Lenvima maintains market leadership in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma, and the combination with KEYTRUDA and endometrial carcinoma carcinoma, but now the leading treatment regimen.

In the second line setting in the United States. Turning now to vaccines our vaccines portfolio was negatively impacted by a reduction of patient visits to physicians offices in line with our expectations, Gardasil sales declined percent year-over-year driven by stay at home orders in the United States in most European markets, partially offset by continued demand driven constraints in China in the United States. We will encouraged to see significant increase in wellness visits beginning in late April for children and in late June for adults and anticipate this trend will lead to a recovery in our vaccines business in the back half of the year, our hospital business was impacted by delays and cancellations of elective surgeries and prioritization of Corona virus patients in hospitals. This impacted sales of Bridion, which declined 18% year-over-year reduced wholesaler inventories also contributed to the decline.

We remain confident in the underlying demand for Bridion on and are encouraged by the ongoing recovery and overall surgical procedure volumes. Partially offsetting the decline in our hospital portfolio was the growth in revenues animal Health revenue increased 3% this quarter to $1.1 billion livestock grew 3% due to contributions from an acquisition in our animal health intelligence product line and companion animal also grew 3% reflecting strong growth at the Bravecto line of products visits 2 veterinarian offices were negatively impacted earlier in the quarter but offices opened earlier than expected which benefited volumes.

Turning to the rest of our P&L. My comments will be on a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 73.8% in the quarter. The decrease of 160 basis points, driven largely by Catch up Amortization book for expected milestone achievements for our collaborations on Lynparza and Lenvima operating expenses decreased 9% year-over-year to $4 billion in total covered resulted in reduced spending of approximately $125 million driven largely by lower promotional selling and administrative costs along with lower laboratory travel and meeting expenses. The significant year-over-year increase in other income was driven by unrealized equity gains from our security holdings predominantly reflecting our investments in modern and MGM. The effective tax rate for the quarter of 15% was driven by lower assumed full year effective tax rate as a result of favorable earnings mix.

Taken together, we earned $1.37 per share, an increase of 9% excluding exchange. Now turning to our outlook for the remainder of the year as expected, April was a particularly challenging month in the human health business as we move through May and particularly through June. However, we saw a meaningful increase in patient wellness business to providers And an elective surgeries of hospitals and our oncology business was particularly resilient due to the strength and breadth of our offerings. Business conditions of clearly improved and despite increased operation infection rates that are impacting the phasing of our recovery. We believe the healthcare system is better positioned to provide patient access as we move through the balance of the year. The improved underlying operational strength we are seeing across several parts of our portfolio will help to more than offset the impact from 19 and lead to stronger expect which I can half growth. In addition, we are benefiting from our prior investments in digital capabilities to interact with our patients providers and payers and allowing us to continue to address medical inquiries and promote our products effectively. This gives us further confidence in our ability to drive efficiencies in our business as we adapt to a post corporate world through our continuing digital and other transformation efforts on the animal health side, as mentioned but nearing offices opened earlier than initially expected which benefits are companion animal products and stay at home restriction lifted sooner than anticipated, which positively impacts our livestock products. These favorable trends contributed to our better-than-expected second quarter results and favorably impact our outlook for the full year, we will continue to monitor original outbreaks restaurant and school openings and the potential impact demand for livestock products. Now turning to guidance, our updated guidance reflects continued confidence in the underlying strength of our business. A more limited impact and previously expected Chrysler business as a whole and a more favorable FX environment our assumptions regarding the progression of the corporate impact remain unchanged. We assume that the largest impact from which occurred in the second quarter with recover having begun during the second quarter that will continue through the 3rd quarter before return to normal operating levels in the 4th quarter. We now expect revenues of $47.2 billion to $4.7 billion, which reflects an increase of $150 million from our previous midpoint our guidance now seems roughly $1.95 billion of Kobo headwind for the year. This is a reduction from our prior assumption of $2.1 billion for human health roughly in line with an animal Health below our prior estimates we now assume a negative impact from foreign exchange of roughly 2 percentage points using mid July rates. Overall, our guidance implies 3% to 6% growth in revenue for the full year, excluding the impact of exchange, reflecting strong underlying demand for our products. The one area we are watching is vaccines and Gardasil in particular for a potential extended recovery time line. However, this risk has been fully considered within our guidance range. And more than offset by the overall strength. We expect to see across the rest of our portfolio, we continue to expect gross margin to be roughly 75% operating expenses are now expected to be roughly flat year-over-year, reflecting increased R&D spend, offset by reduced SG&A cost. The increase in our OpEx assumptions versus previous guidance reflects spending in R&D associated with the acceleration of October 19 programs. This guidance still implies operating margin expansion of approximately 100 basis points for the year, we now expect our full year tax rate to be in the range of 16% to 16.5% reflecting improved earnings mix. We now expect other income of roughly $150 million reflecting higher unrealized gains in our equity securities portfolio based on June 30 valuations. We continue to anticipate 2.5, 4 billion shares outstanding. Taken together, we now expect our non-GAAP EPS to be between $5.63 to $5 in Sunday’s events, which reflects an increase of $0.44 from our previous midpoint. This range includes the negative impact from foreign exchange of roughly 2 percentage points. Our results are benefiting from an improved tax rate and higher other income due to gains from our equity holdings. Excluding these benefits. However, we continue to drive operational leverage in the P&L revenue growth coupled with continued expense management. While we invest in R&D, including our corporate 19 candidates and capacity expansion is expected to drive operating margin expansion for the full year, our cash flow generation and access to capital, both are strong and we remain well positioned to continue with our capital allocation priorities including 4 investment behind our key growth drivers in pipeline continued commitment to the dividend and strategic value-enhancing business development to enhance our pipeline and long-term growth potential. To conclude, we remain confident in the fundamentals of the business and the meaningful growth opportunities that lie ahead. Despite the near-term impact from the pandemic the favorable recovery trends that we saw through the quarter positions our Company for accelerating business momentum as we head into the back half of the year. The underlying health of the business and demand for our innovative portfolio of medicines and vaccines remained strong. This combined with our strong clinical execution across the portfolio and our expanding indications which Roger will highlight in a moment continues to reinforce our confidence in the sustainability and strength of our revenue growth during these challenging times. We are leveraging our operational and financial strength, not only to weather the storm, but also to execute meaningfully on our strategy of innovation and our mission to bring new medicines to patients. We continue to believe this best positions Merck for success and value creation long into the future. With that I’d like to turn the call over to Roger.

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Thank you, Rob. During the second quarter, we were able to expand laboratory operations beyond the essential production of materials for clinical trials, such that we are now once again selecting new chemical entities and discovery research and advancing these materials in preclinical testing as our Laboratories. We open our priorities remains first ensuring the safety of our employees in second ensuring the patients in our clinical trials received their treatments in our managed appropriately. And finally we are once again applying our skills to identifying new medicines and vaccines.

Many programs that I highlighted in my remarks. During our first quarter earnings call, it made substantial progress for example in May we received FDA approval for Lynparza developed in collaboration with our colleagues at AstraZeneca it’s when used in combination with bevacizumab for the first-line maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian to tube or primary peritoneal cancer who sustained a complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and whose tumors demonstrate deficiency in homologous re-combination.

Based on results from an FDA approved diagnostic test this approval referenced a biomarker subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 POLO one trial in which Lynparza plus bevacizumab improved median progression-free survival by more than 2-fold to 2 months. Lynparza also received FDA approval in May for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, whose tumors have progressed following prior treatment with enzalutamide or average own and also contain deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic homologous re-combination repair gene mutations this approval was based on results of our Phase III profound study. We estimate that approximately 22% of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer have tumors containing these kinds of mutations later in the quarter and part gained a positive opinion from the CHMP for use in the first-line maintenance treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, whose tumors contain germline BRCA mutations, based on the Polo study this recommendation was ratified by the European Commission early in July KEYTRUDA was the subject of numerous important regulatory actions in the second quarter, such that the FDA label is now nearly 100 pages in length and tabulated nearly 30 explicit approvals.

I will not enumerate all of the regulatory activity associated with KEYTRUDA filings today, but we’ll note that the second quarter began with the approval by the FDA of an extend dosing interval hundred milligrams every 6 weeks for all adult indications though previously registered in Europe approval of this new dosing schedule in the United States offers physicians an option to reduce the number of clinic visits that patients must attend 2 at a time when they have implemented important social distancing measures in June, the FDA granted 3 additional approvals for KEYTRUDA first for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that cannot be cured by surgery or radiation therapy.

Second, for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer in patients whose tumors. So evidence of mismatched repair deficiency or MSI high and 3rd, for the second-line treatment of Adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors, whose tumors have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory treatment options, provided that the tumor show a high mutational burden of at least 10 mutations per mega base of DNA I wish to note here, but this is the second tumor agnostic indication for KEYTRUDA we received the very first such indication in the history of oncology therapeutics in 2017 with the accelerated approval of our MSI high indication for KEYTRUDA in adults with solid tumors. As I just mentioned, this approach was extended still further in June with the approval for first-line treatment of MSI high colorectal cancer based on our KEYNOTE 1-7 trial FDA approval for the second-line treatment of patients whose tumors show a high tumor mutational burden represents the second time that KEYTRUDA has received an indication, based on the molecular characteristics of the tumors themselves rather than the cell Oregon from which these tumors are believed to have originated 2 other FDA approvals from the second quarter deserves special mention Gardasil 9 was approved for the prevention of human papilloma related oral for NGL and other head and neck cancers, this was an accelerated approval. Based on the effectiveness of Gardasil 9 and preventing papilloma virus related in a general disease and was supported by studies showing clearance of persistent oral for NGL HPV infection in vaccines. A recent analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control demonstrated that HPV attributable oral differential cancer has now surpassed cervical cancer as the most prevalent form of HPV-related cancer in the United States approval in the head and neck cancer setting was the result of decades of investigation pursued by Merck Research Laboratories. We also received FDA approval for Recarbrio for the treatment of hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial in ammonia caused by susceptible organisms as covered 19 hospitalizations increase the risk of secondary bacterial pneumonia becomes more profound Recarbrio provides an important new antibiotics and could be especially helpful and treating infections due to Pseudomonas species beyond these regulatory approvals. We continue to support to submit important new files for example, during the second quarter, we filed the results of the victorious study conducted in partnership with Bayer, which demonstrated that vericiguat our novel orally administered sizable go late cyclase activator reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization when added to standard therapy in patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure following a worsening event these data were previously presented at the American College of Cardiology meetings in the spring. The FDA has granted priority review, to this application, reflecting the significant unmet need for new therapies in the hard to tell your population in the oncology area. We also submitted for review our data from the KEYNOTE 3-5 side and KEYNOTE 5 to 2 studies, which document the activity of KEYTRUDA in triple-negative breast cancer either a second-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy that in KEYNOTE 355 or as an adjunct to surgery in the neoadjuvant setting in combination with chemotherapy followed by monotherapy KEYTRUDA in the adjuvant setting that is the KEYNOTE back to 2 study we announced yesterday, the acceptance of both files for review by the FDA and here as well. The KEYNOTE 355 filings was granted priority review this week, we also announced that the FDA had granted breakthrough designation to MK-6 for our novel his to inhibitor for the treatment of certain patients with one simple our disease-associated renal cell carcinoma, based on data that we presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology meetings in June. Finally, our broad portfolio of activities and cardiovascular medicine oncology and in infectious diseases now includes 3 new programs directed at interjected the covered 19 pandemic. As you are aware, during the second quarter we forged a partnership with back Biotherapeutics to develop MK-2 in nucleoside analog that disrupts the fatal replication of the SARs Co viral genome MK-2 has now been studied in ascending dose protocols and has been shown to be well tolerated during 5-day oral administration achieving drug levels that we would expect would be more than sufficient to block viral replication the compound is currently under study in 3 different Phase II programs in outpatients as well as an in patients here in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Based partially on the results of these studies, we expect to initiate 2 large pivotal trials one and outpatients in the 2nd in hospitalized 19 patients beginning in September. We are also in discussions with the active consortium to begin a large Phase II outpatient study conducted under the supervision of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases MK-2 has demonstrated a strong barrier to resistance when studied in vitro which was to be expected. Based on its mechanism of action. It is for example active against viruses that have acquired mutations rendering them resistant to density in light of the profound medical need for an orally active treatment to reduce the impact of covered 19. We have mounted a very aggressive clinical program, as I described, and we have secured manufacturing capability to produce many millions of doses of the drug before the end of this year at the same time we are advancing 2 important new vaccines directed against CSR’s coping to these vaccines vaccine approaches were selected for 3 reasons as. As Ken mentioned, first, they make use of proven vaccine platforms that have been used in human studies, demonstrating both efficacy and safety second, they are replicating barrel vaccines, which means that they provide a very potent immune stimulus that could offer the promise of the single dose administration in dealing with an aggressive globally dispersed disease like over 19. We believe that it is wise to lower the barrier to vaccination as much as possible for example by launching a vaccine that is effective with just a single administration 3rd, since we believe that there may well be a need for different vaccines and different populations. We chose to well-characterized vaccine platforms that are quite different properties a measles buyers recombinant that was invented by the Institut Pasteur in Paris. And, which we acquired through the purchase of tenants Bioscience and a particular stomatitis recombinant first developed by Health Canada, which were advancing in partnership with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative IR at this construct utilizes the same virus platform that we employed to develop our successful Ebola virus vaccine, which was registered in the United States. Earlier this year in preclinical studies both of these covered 19 vaccine constructs have now been shown to stimulate neutralizing antibody production following a single intramuscular administration our program using the measles virus vaccine platform, which we call V5 line one has now completed clinical manufacturing okay. And we plan to begin clinical studies performed in collaboration with the Institute Pasteur later this quarter. Meanwhile we’ve been manufacturing clinical doses of the VSD based covered 19 vaccine, which we call the Five9 90 in our facilities in Pennsylvania we also expect to begin clinical studies with type 90 in the next few months. Planning for large global clinical trials involving both V5 90 NV5 9 one is now nearly complete these trials will initiate as soon as we have supportive data regarding immunogenicity. Finally, I note that one additional advantage of by 90 is that it may be active when administered orally via a switch and swallow protocol. And again, this will help to lower the barrier to vaccination should it be affected it should be playing that Merck Research Laboratories continues to advance development of new drugs and vaccines across many fronts. In this context, I would specifically to commend the dedication of more than 10,000 MRL employees around the globe. Who super regulatory efforts have again brought us hope that the world can gain greater freedom from grievous illness reviewing the progress that we have made in developing MK-2 and both of our corporate 19 vaccines. I am optimistic that we will be able to reduce the impact of this devastating pandemic And now I’ll turn the call back to Pete.

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Larry, if you could put the Q&A order in place, please. And I’ll just remind questioners to limit yourselves to one or 2 questions. As always we have a lot of questioners in the queue. And we are prepared to extend a bit past 9 to try to get to as many as we can. A couple of our speakers today are remote. So I’ll do the best I can to quarterback those questions when they come in lira.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you so much, sir. Let me go ahead and begin with your first question for today which is going to be coming from Mr Andrew Baum of Citi. Sir, your line is now live. Please go ahead.

Andrew Baum — Citi — Analyst

Thank you. And so, 2 questions, first one, we can see from your Trials, there is significant cohort expansion going on in 7 of your programs and tickets one that’s been taken the also will allow you to and there a number of others which suggests that you’re seeing by the promising activity, can you give us some sense, just be from after we stay very focused on the importance of KEYTRUDA when you may be in a position to share some of that emerging Phase II data, extending the cardiology as well. The first question. Timing of sharing and I’m not expecting you to give me which Conference on when that as much as we can. And then second, given the competitive threats KEYTRUDA 60 and non-small cell. You have a ongoing trial with the pause in the maintenance setting. And so, perhaps if you could talk to your optimism in that you always that in other indications and platinum sensitive disease and particularly whether you could address. And do you think you need to select for patients who have BioMarin law HIV genes or whether you think this becomes concomitant needs together with the cells, which are platinum sensitive is sufficient. So that was question.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Roger, I think those are both for you if you.

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Yeah, on both. Yeah. Andrew. Thank you for the questions. I think that in some sense the questions are related if I caught them correctly, and I apologize for the fact that I’m remote and so the connection is perhaps not as clear as I would like it to be but with respect to the expansion of clinical trials group for a whole variety of new agents, we’re seeing some interesting activity, some of these data will we hope, be able to present at the European Society for Medical Oncology meetings which are coming up in September and we’ll have additional opportunities we hope through towards the end of the year to talk about these data and these data go precisely to the issue that you raised with non-small cell lung cancer.

Now, first I should mention that as you know we have an extremely strong data set and non-small cell lung cancer KEYTRUDA is very active in that setting and active in combination with chemotherapy, as we’ve shown and that remains a hugely important intervention the dominant intervention in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer either as monotherapy in the PD L1 high population or in combination therapy. That said, also looking at activity of these new agents directed at the whole variety of different checkpoints in multiple cellular compartments as well as looking at the issue of mismatched repair deficiency in combination with KEYTRUDA we’re optimistic that we will begin to segregate non-small cell lung cancer patients still further on the basis of the fundamental properties of the tumors and this goes precisely to our efforts in both MSI high and tumor mutational burden in order to achieve still better results in the non-small cell lung cancer setting. So suffice it to say we’re extremely active in this area and generating a lot of very interesting data and hope to have a chance to present to you very soon.

Andrew Baum — Citi — Analyst

Thank you.

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Next question please. Laura.

Operator

Absolutely. Your next question will come from the line of Umer Raffat from Evercore ISI. Your line is now live. Please go ahead.

Umer Raffat — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Thank you so much. My question is on covered with 2 parts, if I may. Roger, you probably been seeing a lot of the first round of Colvin vaccine data so far and without really commenting on any single company, I’m curious how you view the data in totality to date of all the clinical data and corporate vaccines perhaps specifically on whether you think the neutralizing titers. That various players have shown are good enough or do you see a laddering for improvement and your take on the T cell data and also on your, on your small molecule for, do you think you can show a antiviral benefit. So that’s something from that severe wasn’t that we’re able to achieve, but then there is also the school of thought that there is no large by. And so you may not be able to show that in the first place. So would really appreciate your thoughts there.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Roger.

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Yeah. Thank you. Thank you. Omar the, so first of all, with respect to the it that seen data we have to say that from our starting position knowing very little about to at the beginning the results that we’ve seen thus far from a variety of early studies Phase 1 studies are as good as one could hope for. Really there was no guarantee that the spike protein of Kobi to would prove to be as immunogenic as it is so immune response, broadly speaking, across the population of vaccine is are quite good. The questions you asked is, is there enough neutralizing antibody and how well that perform clinically and unfortunately we can’t really know that until we look at Phase III studies. But I guess I would say first that as has been discussed by others.

Most of the vaccines look as if they are going to be require a boost in order to produce high titre neutralizing activity against despite protein that seems clear. We don’t know sure. And maybe we things will go better which we can all hope for we’re time we’ll see more of that. The second question of course is, is the production of immune response against the spike protein sufficient by itself or is it necessary to generate responses against other components of the virus, particularly the nuclear protein and then of course there is the question of what contribution is made by T-cell immunity and a little bit that goes to the question of what we’re actually trying to achieve.

Finally, in the background is the question of whether the immune stimulation that we are producing could in fact contribute to adverse effects. Since it is widely believed that the severe pulmonary complications of SARs Co V2 infection include an over exuberant immune response that results in tissue destruction. So those are all open questions that can only be answered by large Phase III studies that extend for a considerable period of time, those studies at least have begun now in a couple of cases more will begin soon. And we will have a chance to see exactly how these vaccines perform. I don’t think at the moment we can’t handicap it except to say that it is certainly a favorable are finding that this spike protein and its various different forms, typically is a pre-Fusion form or it’s hoped it is a pre-Fusion form seems to be quite immunogenic and there are reasonable titers of antibody is being produced. So that should give us considerable optimism. I should also say I, we, the broader industry is collaborating and thinking about these problems and how to make sufficient doses available.

And I think the community at large should be very encouraged by the enormous numbers of vaccine doses that are being planned for for manufacturing, particularly as we get into 2021 and beyond if these vaccines are effective. I think the industry is going to be able to produce enough material ultimately to provide vaccination for substantial fraction of the world’s population Roger, I think there is a second question on 2 right so the second question is what do we see an anti-viral benefit with MK-2. It’s important to note here that 2 differs in mechanism quite a lot from Rhem desert year around does of year of courses an RNA dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor, it causes termination whereas MK-2 is and cytosine analog is that is incorporated and as a result, causes incorporation of basis into the nascent RNA those RNAs are produced, but they contain many many errors and the result is something called catastrophe, which is a very powerful means of preventing production of functional virus so those are 2 quite different mechanisms, the expectation is that there would be production of virus that at least for a period of time, but that virus would not be able to replicate I think from from a variety of in-vitro study is, it is possible to measure a dramatic reduction in virus production and we may see the same thing in our clinical studies. We are of course looking for it, the Phase II studies are underway. So I want to take too long. Until we have a chance to see that we are of course as well measuring clinical outcomes.

Umer Raffat — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Thank you.

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Your next question will come from the line of Terence Flynn from Goldman Sachs. Sir, your line is now live. Go ahead please.

Terence Flynn — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Great, thanks. Maybe 2 for me, just one follow-up on the oral antiviral for was just wondering if you can comment on when we might expect to see some of the So Phase II data, and then how you’re defining success on that front. And then the second question I had was for. Rob. Just wondering, the outlook for capital allocation for the rest of the year if the share repo program is still on hold and if that as a result, you’re intending to be more active on the business development front here over the near term. Thank you.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Roger

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Right. For MK-2. I think that the, we I don’t really want to dribble out data on this as we acquire meaningful data from the Phase II program will, we will of course let you know, but I should point out that we will be embarking probably in September on very large pivotal studies. And so those are going to be the important ones. And here the goal has to be that with this orally active drug. That we can both reduce the duration of symptoms, but more importantly, our key people who are symptomatic from becoming second half that they require hospitalization or is hospitalized that they require intensive care unit hospitalization, the, the, the good news about MK-2 is that it because it is an oral drug given in capsules, it can be easily administered from the time that people have symptoms and so that I think it could mean that we could have a a meaningful effect on the clinical outcomes and that of course has to be the goal therapy and Rob on capital allocation.

Robert M. Davis — Executive Vice President, Global Services, and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, good morning. So as, as you pointed out, we did stop this share repurchase after the first quarter and you recall, we did that really out of an abundance of caution, because we weren’t sure how the, how the year would progress. I’m happy to report. And as I mentioned in the prepared comments. Our cash flow actually remains very strong and our access to capital is also very strong. I think we’ve demonstrated that in recent debt offering at record low rate. So from that position we’re in a good position as we think about your purchase remainder of the year. We continue to evaluate it business development is very important to us. So obviously put a priority on making sure we have the capital necessary for business development to fund the business itself and the meaningful capital expansion, we’re underway, as well as all of the important programs that we’ve talked about. So we’re looking at all of that and continuing to evaluate whether or not we will restart in the remainder of the year.

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you. Terrance. Next question please.

Operator

Yes, sir. Thank you for that we have. Your next question comes from the line of Louise Chen from Cantor. Your line is now live. Go ahead.

Louise Chen — Cantor Fitzgerald — Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. So first question I had here is in light of the pandemic and ahead of the 2020 presidential elections. How did the environment for M&A look how are valuations and the what is the willingness of sellers. And then second question I have for you is assuming you get approval for V1 for in the rest of your PCE portfolio, how do you see Merck fitting into the treatment paradigm for PCB is this a winner-take-all market and we’ll things change if these PCB 24 is actually make it to market. Thank you.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

So I’ll start off with the business development question we think for the question. As Rob said this business development remains a really important priority for us now and going forward, right now I think the environment in which we are in. It’s still a tough one. In the sense that as you look at the first half of the year, the biotech IPO market out path last outpaced last year despite all the challenges associated with Co bid. Despite all the concerns that might happen with respect to the election and of course established biotech is also performed very well this year.

So I think the challenge for us is to find the best time to the capability in a way that value creating for our shareholders. And right now I think seller expectations are very high. Notwithstanding the issues around the political demand skate the executive orders and everything else. So I think at the end of the day, we still have to continue to search for the best Bryant commensurate with the need to create value for our shareholders. And I don’t think the election is a critical factor there. And Mike Nally on, we want to inform hi and V1 for I think what’s really important here is for any future PCB vaccine in the first and foremost, continue to suppress continue to generate an immune response across all the 13 shared serotypes with currency CY13 vaccine and then add on additional serotypes what we’ve seen with V1. We look forward, as we’ve been very successful in doing so in both adult and pediatric segments as we look forward, we think there is room for multiple options within the PCB market, I think you can look at a market like rotavirus is a good analog where despite having different profiles in different coverage profiles. We have basically a shared market with both Rotarix and with road attack. And so as we look forward, we think there is a big unmet need. Still in this market, we think we won 1.4 will play a major role in that and we continue to look at alternate options in the future with both V1 one as well as the 1

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you Louise. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Your next question will come from the line of David Risinger from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, sir.

David Risinger — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Yes, thanks very much. I have 2 questions for Roger please, first regarding the rich back bio oral antiviral, what is your view on the risk of immunogenicity and how do you plan to demonstrate to FDA, but it has acceptable safety with respect to the action of the drug. And second, Merck has very sophisticated understanding of MRNA vaccines. Could you please discuss why Merck chose not to pursue mRNA vaccine development for Cove Id and I know you touched on that a little bit, but just a little more color on that would be helpful. And between the 2 Merck candidates. Maybe you could just highlights for us which one we should be more focused on. Thank you.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Roger

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Well, thank you, David. First of all from the MK-44.2 as you know, the compound is aims positive that’s in a way not unexpected given its mechanism of action is a cytosine analog. So, so that one could expect to see those kinds of things. The question is does the compound have mutagenic activity that’s meaningful in mammalian cells and what we want to do about this ordinarily, of course, we don’t want to take mutagenic forward into clinical practice, although it has been done where the benefit risk profile. Makes sense. With respect to this compound. We should note that the in other tests for example the in vitro and in vivo micro nucleus test of the compound is a negative. We are doing other in vivo tests for me to Genesis in mammalian systems and we will do the usual kinds of preclinical evaluations that are conducted in such settings, which includes a developmental and reproductive toxicology studies and of course accelerated carcinogenicity studies in rodents.

Those are the things that one customarily does. And my expectation is that when you look at the totality of data, the benefit risk profile for a short-term course in treating acute pulmonary infection will be favorable and of course that has been seen before. So it is something that we pay a lot of attention to. But on the other hand, I think something that we can overcome. With respect to mRNA vaccines. You’re right, we have a quite a bit of experience, which we’ve gained from working with colleagues at Madonna and looking at mRNA vaccination and I think there is some great strengths to mRNA vaccination in particular it’s quite fast. As as both Madonna and beyond tech now working with Pfizer have demonstrated when can move very quickly from knowing the sequence the genetic sequence of of a potential target to developing in ImmunoGen on the other hand are concerned, from the beginning was that this was going to be a pandemic, we felt that way long before WHO declared depend mix. We had no idea. It would be as severe and as widely dispersed as it has proved to be. It is a threat to the entire world and we had none of us are safe until we are all safe as everyone says.

And with that in mind of the need will be to mount effective vaccination for a large fraction of the human population, there are several aspects of that that are important to emphasize the first, of course as I’ve said is, it is nice to have a single dose vaccine it would also be nice to have a vaccine that could be administered orally in the way that, for example, not that this is directly relevant the save an oral vaccine it came to replace the Original polio vaccine. And in addition, we should recognize that there are many different populations who are impacted, of course, everyone is ultimately infected. But, but we have an elderly population is extremely high risk, particularly those who have underlying cardiovascular disease and those individuals the elderly population tend not to respond as well. So under those circumstances one wants and especially potent ImmunoGen and that was a reason for wanting to choose replicating viral platform. In addition to our desire to have a single dose. We also have children and adolescents and those and there 3rd decade of life, who are currently being infected in very high numbers. And we have a lot of people in and robust early adulthood who are ending up in the intensive care unit those people have extremely potent immune responses. But it’s important to get neutralization amounted quite early, I believe in that population. So that could be a different kind of virus, maybe not the same one you would use in the adult population as a vaccine a different kind of viral vaccine and the answer to the question of which one of these should we pay attention to. I think I’m paying attention to both, we will get information from the measles platform earlier and of course the measles platform the measles vaccine has been used successfully in billions of people. So we have a lot of confidence and the way that will behave. We just need to see I mean data, and I would say preclinically it looks terrific. And. And then of course we have a lot of confidence in the VSP platform, which we’ve investigated extensively through the course of our registration program for a goal of ours vaccines. So I watch in both. And I think there are potentially quite important thank you, David. Next question please. Lower and we’re going to extend a bit past 9 to trying to get as many questions in as possible.

Operator

Thank you. Absolutely. Thank you, sir. Your next question will come from the line of Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim. Your line is now live. Please go ahead.

Seamus Fernandez — Guggenheim — Analyst

I will say very much so. Roger, I did want to just follow up on EIP LPD 28 water or the Merck new number 2, but more so as a potential treatment for other respiratory retroviral. Can you just maybe help us understand if you believe that this is a potential treatment in those settings and if there is broader the Central for this particular mechanism. And then second, I did want to actually about your ECB program 5.91, I believe, Merck was hoping to have another agent and Mary, 85.91 to optimize the treatment opportunity, would you mind maybe updating us on that in the context of identifying a longer acting treatment regimen. And then separately, just on the robustness of the data for some other agents in the PrEP regimen. Maybe you could just update us on your thoughts around 85.91 as a potential best-in-class treatment choice for PrEP thank you.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Statements Roge

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

R yeah, Seamus. Thanks for the questions for 2, you’re right, you’re completely right. But because of its mechanism of action that is that it is it resembles a nucleoside basis. In fact, I just a derivatizing version of side of thing. It can be incorporated into any nascent RNA strain that is made by an appropriate virus. It’s just a function of of how well the viral polymerase is willing to accept a modified base. And just as one expect a virus is is built for speed typically viruses they’re RNA polymerase is for RNA viruses are more accommodating of different structures, then our our mammalian DNA dependent RNA polymerase is involved in making messenger RNA, for example and so it has good selectivity and good properties in that regard and should work very well for a whole variety of RNA viruses in vitro it does exactly that.

So a whole set of RNA viruses, it could potentially be treated, including broadly speaking Corona viruses that we haven’t yet made the acquaintance of them, we don’t really want to make it claims of these but our expectation is that this is not our last pandemic and probably not the last pandemic caused by Corona virus so too has broad activity and is potentially useful in a variety of different settings let’s first see how it does. With respect to stars to regarding is lots of we have we’re, of course, we remain enormously enthusiastic about is lots Phase III studies are ongoing. For the first set of combinations for his lot Revere for treatment of HIV infected individuals and we’ve also, as you say, been looking for compounds to partner with is lot and we have such compounds, one of them moving forward right now is 507 and we also have a group of others.

So we are, we believe that we are in a good place. With respect to those but we’re moving forward in a variety of different directions. And then with respect to pre-exposure prophylaxis. Yeah, because the long durability of his live trivia as a potential for a once-monthly oral in particular, in particular, which could be used anywhere in the world, I think is extremely attractive, but beyond that, as we’ve shown is lot of year can be formulated in implantable form, which is a polymer that is position underneath the skin and can be active for potentially a year, and that provides you know just about as close to perfect chemo prophylaxis as one can get it’s nearly vaccine like so we’re pursuing that as well and we’re optimistic about the ability of this lot Revere to make a big change in terms of the prevalence of HIV-mediated disease and the incidence of HIV infection.

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Seamus. Next question please. Laura

Operator

Absolutely. Thank you, sir. Your next question will come from the line of Daina Graybosch from SVB Leerink ma’am. Go ahead please. Your line is now live.

Daina Graybosch — SVB Leerink — Analyst

Thank you very much for the questions. 2 from me. I wonder why you’re so confident in both your covered vaccine that there could be a single dose when let’s say the chimp adeno viral vector, which I think we also thought could be a single dose look much better with 2 doses in the early clinical data. And second question a bit. Following up on one from earlier is, are you looking to choose between the 2 vaccine programs after you get clinical data, or do you expect to bring both of them all the way through to registration may be signed in different places for them in the market. Thank you

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

. Roger

Roger M. Perlmutter — Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Yeah, thanks for. Thanks for those questions. So we have a lot of confidence in the single dose activity of of both vaccines, because these are replicating so they replicate in you and they’re very potent ImmunoGen’s and they have single dose activity single administration activity in other settings. So of course with V5 90 that’s the secular stomatitis virus vaccine that has been demonstrated for Ebola virus disease very effectively a single dose. Provides in the field in in in the setting of civil strife of a large magnitude greater than 97.5% efficacy in a single dose.

Now I can tell you that that’s exactly that it will behave when we put a different Gene, in this case. So it’s probably to spike protein and encoding nucleic acids into the construct. But the interesting thing about the DSP platform is that this is actually 8 a vaccine in which the spike protein becomes part of the vaccine. The replication of the virus is completely dependent upon the spike protein it becomes the envelope protein of the vaccine. Which is different from simply expressing the protein wherever one expresses so that has big and preclinically the magnitude of the response following single administration is very impressive. Similarly, the measles platform has been shown in a variety of different settings, most recently with respect to the chicken Daniel administration, could be a very potent immuno.

So we have a lot of confidence in that. And with respect to Y to as I’ve said, there is reason to believe that multiple different vaccines will be required in order to manage this extraordinary global pandemic. In particular, one thinks about the heterogeneity of the population that we want to vaccinate those with extremely robust immune responses for example teenagers those in their ’20s, those in the elderly population that greatest risk but For immune responses. Just to give a couple of examples there, there is also reason in terms of just the ability to deliver the vaccine to different parts of the globe and 2 administered successfully as part of a huge global vaccination program. And so our intention at the moment is not to choose but to instead examine the the special properties of each of these very good platforms and then to see which one needs to be taken forward first and in which population in which perhaps second although both could be advanced simultaneously

Peter Dannenbaum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Dana. We’re going to take one more question and apologies to those of you that we didn’t get to you today.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Your next question will come from the line of Chris Schott from J.P. Morgan. Your line is now like to go ahead please.

Chris Schott — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Great, thanks so much for the questions. Just a couple of ones here. First on KEYTRUDA, are you seeing fairly normalized new patient starts in major markets at this point or is there still some disruptions there and maybe as part of that answer you just give us a quick update in terms of where kind of market share and penetration stands in front line lung. And then my second question was on the vaccine business and wellness visits are we also kind of at normalized levels as we move through July at this point. I know you anticipating any stretch up as we go later in the year for some of the Minister vaccinations from 2Q. Thanks so much.

Kenneth C. Frazier — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Correct there. Chris, good morning. For KEYTRUDA. We are very encouraged especially over the last month we are seeing new patient starts to get back to where they were almost pre-covered. If you look at what happened in the quarter. Chris April and May, new patient starts were down somewhere in the range about 5% to 10% depending on the cancer type, but that has improved. And we’re seeing that pretty much around the world where oncologists are now figuring out ways to be able to get patients into into their practices. That’s going to vary by geographies. There will be some ups and downs around that. But all in all, oncology, has been very resilient and probably most importantly what we’re encouraged about is the continued strong momentum not only in non-small cell lung cancer. We still are seeing in the US. Chris, about 80% of the eligible patients receiving contributor, but we’re also very excited about all the other indications that Roger mentioned we’re seeing really good growth in head and neck bladder adjuvant melanoma and some of the other newer indication. So all in all, we feel very confident and contributed not only in the near term, but as we’ve continued to stay long term with regards to vaccines.

You heard from Rob’s comments upfront is that April and May wellness visits were down very significantly in particular in the US market. Approximately 70% in the month of April, they started to improve, as you got to June. And we really saw some encouraging pickup with wellness visits for our pediatric portfolio and for the pediatric patient population adolescence are lagging a little bit behind, which is why we mentioned, we’re keeping an eye on Gardasil, but we are seeing encouraging signs there with wellness visits picking up as well, which gives us the confidence, not only near term for Gardasil, but as we mentioned, the strong demand that we continue to believe will come through for Gardasil, not only in the US, but clearly outside the US in markets such as China, so very confident in that outlook as well.

