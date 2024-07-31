META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta’s Q2 2024 financial results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $39.07 billion, up 22% year-over-year.

Net income increased 73% to $13.4 billion, or $5.16 per share, compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock climbing over 5% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

Family daily active people increased 7% YoY to 3.27 billion.

The company expects total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 to be $38.5-41 billion.

Prior performance