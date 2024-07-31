Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta’s Q2 2024 financial results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $39.07 billion, up 22% year-over-year.
Net income increased 73% to $13.4 billion, or $5.16 per share, compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock climbing over 5% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.
Family daily active people increased 7% YoY to 3.27 billion.
The company expects total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 to be $38.5-41 billion.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MO Earnings: Highlights of Altria’s Q2 2024 report
Tobacco giant Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a decrease in revenue and flat earnings on an adjusted basis. Net revenues
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025, down 14% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased 30% to $280
Boeing (BA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 15% year-over-year to $16.9 billion. GAAP net loss was $1.43 billion, or $2.33 per share,