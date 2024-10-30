Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
META Earnings: Meta Platforms Q3 profit tops expectations; revenue up 19%
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of social networking behemoth Facebook, Wednesday said its third-quarter profit increased sharply on strong revenue growth. Earnings beat estimates.
Net income rose to $15.69 billion or $6.03 per share in the September quarter from $11.58 billion or $4.39 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.
The strong earnings performance reflects a 19% growth in third-quarter revenues to $40.6 billion, aided by continued strong advertising growth.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
SBUX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Starbucks’ Q4 2024 financial results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues declined 3%, including on a constant currency basis, to $9.1 billion compared to the same
Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q3 2024 earnings results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.46 billion. Revenues were down 3% on a constant currency basis as
Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) reports lower Q3 revenue and adj. profit
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Wednesday reported a decrease in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Sales and