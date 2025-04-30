Meta Platforms Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is expected to report its first quarter 2025 earnings results today after markets close.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $5.22 per share on revenues of $41.36 billion for Q1 FY25. That compares to earnings of $4.71 per share and revenues of $36.45 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Meta’s revenues climbed 21% year-over-year to $48.3 billion and earnings jumped 50% to $8.02 per share. Family daily active people was 3.35 billion on average, as of December 2024, an increase of 5%.