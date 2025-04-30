Categories LATEST
Meta Platforms Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is expected to report its first quarter 2025 earnings results today after markets close.
Listen to Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts are predicting earnings of $5.22 per share on revenues of $41.36 billion for Q1 FY25. That compares to earnings of $4.71 per share and revenues of $36.45 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Meta’s revenues climbed 21% year-over-year to $48.3 billion and earnings jumped 50% to $8.02 per share. Family daily active people was 3.35 billion on average, as of December 2024, an increase of 5%.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MSFT Earnings: All you need to know about Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings results
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $70.1 billion. Revenue growth was 15% in constant currency. Net income increased 18%
Infographic: A snapshot of Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings report
Credit card company Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) has reported an increase in second-quarter adjusted profit, reflecting a 9% growth in revenues. Net income, on a reported basis, was $4.6 billion
Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q1 2025
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 14% year-over-year. Net loss was $140 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $305