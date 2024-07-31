Meta Platforms Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) will report its earnings results for the second quarter of 2024 today after markets close.

Listen to Meta’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts are projecting earnings of $4.73 per share on revenue of $38.3 billion for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $32 billion reported in the second quarter of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, revenues grew 27% year-over-year to $36.4 billion while EPS more than doubled to $4.71.