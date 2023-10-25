Meta Platforms Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) will report its third quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share on revenues of $31.6 billion for Q3. This compares to earnings of $1.64 per share on revenues of $27.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2023, revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $32 billion and EPS rose 21% to $2.98.