Meta Platforms Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) will report its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $6.76 per share on revenues of $46.9 billion for Meta in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to earnings of $5.33 per share on revenues of $40.1 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter of 2024, Meta’s revenues increased 19% to $40.59 billion and earnings grew 37% to $6.03 per share on a year-over-year basis.