MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

William J. Hornbuckle — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you, Jim, and thank you all for joining us today. I hope you and your families continue to be safe and well. Before we get to the details of our performance in the fourth quarter, I want to take a moment and thank the thousands of MGM Resorts colleagues around the world who have worked so hard over the past several months.

I along with the other members of the senior management team and be eternally grateful for the resilience and commitment that our employees have shown throughout this crisis. I continue to be amazed by what we’ve accomplished together. We have adapted seamlessly to rapidly changing environment always putting the safety and enjoyment of our guests and our employees first and foremost. More than anything else that gives me confidence in our company’s future success.

I’d also like to welcome the newest member of our executive team, our CFO, Jonathan Halkyard. Many of you know Jonathan from his tenure as CFO of Caesars and most recently as a Chief Executive Officer of Extended Stay America. Over the past 20 years, Jonathan has built a well-earned reputation for integrity, developing people, driving strategy and delivering results for shareholders. I’m excited to have him here at MGM. And even though it’s only been a short time, I can assure you he’s already having an impact. Welcome, Jonathan.