Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts
MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
MGM Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 10, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call from the company today are Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President; Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer; Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer; Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM; Hubert Wang, President and COO of MGM China; and Jim Freeman, SVP of Capital Markets and Strategy. [Operator instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.
Now, I would like to turn the call over to Jim Freeman. Please go ahead.
Jim Freeman — Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy
This call is being broadcast live on the Internet at investors.mgmresorts.com and we’ve also furnished our press release on Form 8-K to the SEC. On this call, we will make forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is contained in today’s press release and in our periodic filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or otherwise.
During the call, we will also use non-GAAP financial measures in talking about our performance. You can find the reconciliation to GAAP financial statements in our press release and investor presentation, which are available on our website. Finally, this presentation is being recorded.
And I’ll now turn it over to Bill Hornbuckle.
William J. Hornbuckle — Chief Executive Officer and President
Thank you, Jim, and thank you all for joining us today. I hope you and your families continue to be safe and well. Before we get to the details of our performance in the fourth quarter, I want to take a moment and thank the thousands of MGM Resorts colleagues around the world who have worked so hard over the past several months.
I along with the other members of the senior management team and be eternally grateful for the resilience and commitment that our employees have shown throughout this crisis. I continue to be amazed by what we’ve accomplished together. We have adapted seamlessly to rapidly changing environment always putting the safety and enjoyment of our guests and our employees first and foremost. More than anything else that gives me confidence in our company’s future success.
I’d also like to welcome the newest member of our executive team, our CFO, Jonathan Halkyard. Many of you know Jonathan from his tenure as CFO of Caesars and most recently as a Chief Executive Officer of Extended Stay America. Over the past 20 years, Jonathan has built a well-earned reputation for integrity, developing people, driving strategy and delivering results for shareholders. I’m excited to have him here at MGM. And even though it’s only been a short time, I can assure you he’s already having an impact. Welcome, Jonathan.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
CSCO Earnings: All you need to know about Cisco Systems Q2 2021 earnings results
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues remained flat at $12 billion compared to the year-ago period. GAAP net income declined 12% year-over-year
Infographic: Twitter (TWTR) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view
Microblogging platform Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the final three months of fiscal 2020. The results also came in above the market's expectations. At
Weak guidance weighs on Alteryx stock
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The data analytics company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $160.5 million, up 3% year-over-year and