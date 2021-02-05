Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

J. Eric Bjornholt — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ganesh Moorthy — President and Chief Operating Officer

Steve Sanghi — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Microchip’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Eric Bjornholt. Please go ahead.

J. Eric Bjornholt — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Chloe, and good afternoon, everyone. During the course of this conference call, we will be making projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to our press releases of today, as well as our recent filings with the SEC that identify important risk factors that may impact Microchip’s business and results of operations.

In attendance, with me today are Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s Chairman and CEO; and Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip’s President and COO. I will comment on our third quarter financial performance and Steve and Ganesh will then give their comments on the results and discuss the current business environment as well as our guidance. We will then be available to respond to specific investor and analyst questions.

We had an unintentional posting of our earnings release on our website shortly before the normally scheduled timing today. Once we determine this occurred, we moved quickly to get the releases sent out over our normal distribution processes. We are including information in our press release and our conference call on various GAAP and non-GAAP measures. We have posted a full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.microchip.com, which we believe, you will find useful when comparing our GAAP and non-GAAP results. We have also posted a summary of our outstanding debt and our leverage metrics on our website.

I will now go through some of the operating results including net sales, gross margin and operating expenses. Other than net sales, I will be referring to these results on a non-GAAP basis, which is based on expenses prior to the effects of our acquisition activities, share-based compensation and certain other adjustments as described in our press release. Net sales in the December quarter were $1.352 billion, which was up 3.3% sequentially and above the mid-point of our quarterly guidance. We have posted a summary of our GAAP net sales by product line and geography as well as our total end-market demand on our website for your reference.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margins were a record at 63%, operating expenses were 23.2% and operating income was a record 39.8%. Our factory underutilization charges decreased from $12.2 million to $3.7 million sequentially, as we continue to ramp our factories to respond to the strong business conditions. We expect that continued to ramp our factories to lead to no underutilization charges in the March quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $444.9 million. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.62, $0.05 above the mid-point of our guidance.

On a GAAP basis, in the December quarter, gross margins were a record at 62.6% and include the impact of $6.4 million of share-based compensation expense. Total operating expenses were $600.2 million and include acquisition intangible amortization of $231.6 million, special charges of $4.3 million, $5.4 million of acquisition-related and other costs, and share-based compensation of $44.8 million. The GAAP net income was $36.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share and was adversely impacted by $142.1 million loss on debt settlement associated with debt refinancing activities in the quarter. Our December quarter GAAP tax expense was impacted by a variety of factors, notably, the tax benefit recorded on the convertible debt exchange transactions occurring during the period.

Our non-GAAP cash tax rate was 4.25% in the December quarter. We expect our non-GAAP cash tax rate for fiscal thousand one to be about 4.8% exclusive of the transition tax, any potential tax associated with restructuring the Microsemi operations into the Microchip global structure, and any tax audit settlements related to taxes accrued in prior fiscal years. We have many tax attributes and net operating losses and tax credits, as well as US interest deductions that we believe, will keep our cash taxes low in the future.

Our inventory balance at December 31, 2020, was $666.1 million. We had 120 days of inventory at the end of the December quarter, which was flat to the prior quarter’s level. Inventory at our distributors in the December quarter were at 26 days, which is a record low level and down from 30 days at the end of the prior quarter. In the current environment, it is quite challenging for Microchip or its distributors to increase days of inventory. Into the December quarter, we exchanged $1.086 billion of our 2025, 2027 and 2037 convertible subordinated notes for cash, shares of our common stock and a new convertible bond that matures in 2024. While these transactions did not impact the overall level of debt on our balance sheet, we believe that these convertible exchanges will benefit stockholders by significantly reducing share count dilution to the extent our stock price appreciates over time, which Steve will comment on further in his prepared remarks.

In calendar year 2020, we reduced the amount of convertible bonds on Microchip’s balance sheet by approximately $2.9 billion. In the December quarter, we also issued a $1.4 billion senior secured bond with a maturity date of February 15, 2024, at an interest rate of 0.972%, and used the proceeds from that transaction to pay off our term loan B, which we were paying an interest rate of about 2.15%.

Our cash flow from operating activities was $509.7 million in the December quarter. As of December 31st, our consolidated cash and total investment position was $372.7 million. We paid down $289.7 million of total debt in the December quarter. But please remember that this is inclusive of the cash paid for our various debt financing activities in the quarter, including putting a capped call in place for our newly issued convertible bond.

Over the last 10 full quarters, since we closed the Microsemi acquisition and incurred over $8 billion in debt to do so, we have paid down $3.24 billion of debt and continued to allocate substantially all of our excess cash beyond dividends to aggressively bring down this debt. We have accomplished this despite the adverse macro and market conditions during most of this period, which we feel is a testimony to the cash generation capabilities of our business, as well as the ongoing operating discipline we have. We continue to expect our debt levels to reduce significantly over the next several years.

Our adjusted EBITDA in the December quarter was a record $593.4 million, and our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was $2.271 billion. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA excluding our very long-dated convertible debt that matures in 2037 and is more equity-like in nature, was $3.93 [Phonetic] at December 31st, 2020, down from $4.04 [Phonetic] at September 30th, 2020. But please note that the amount of the 2037 bonds will be reduced by $407.7 million during the December quarter as part of the financing transactions, which has impacted this metric.

Our dividend payment in the December quarter was $96 million. Capital expenditures were $21.4 million in the December 2020 quarter. We expect between $50 million and $60 million in capital spending in the March quarter, and overall capital expenditures for fiscal ’21 to be between $87 million and $97 million.

In last quarter’s conference call, we explained that our capital expenditure plan for fiscal ’21 had increased, as we more rapidly prepared for growth in our business, as well as actions we were taking to increase our internal capacity in the face of constraints our outsourcing partners are experiencing. Our fiscal ’21 capital expenditures are coming in lower than we indicated last quarter due to longer equipment lead times and deliveries pushing out due to overall industry conditions.

We continue to add capital to maintain and operate our internal manufacturing operations, support the production capabilities for our new products and technologies, as well to selectively bring in-house some of the wafer fabrication, assembly and test operations that are currently outsourced. We expect these capital investments will bring gross margin improvement to our business and give us increased control over our destiny during periods of industry-wide constraints. Depreciation expense in the December quarter was $40.3 million.

I will now turn it over to Ganesh to give us comments on the performance of the business in the December quarter. Ganesh?

Ganesh Moorthy — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Eric, and good afternoon, everyone. Let’s start by taking a closer look at microcontrollers. Our microcontroller revenue performed well with revenue sequentially up 3.3% as compared to the September quarter. On a year-over-year basis, our microcontroller revenue was up 5.9%. We continue to introduce a steady stream of innovative new microcontroller solutions, including the first safety-certified capacitive touchscreen controllers for the home appliance market, the first Trust&GO Wi-Fi module delivering powerful 32-bit microcontroller functionality and verifiable identity, the industry’s highest density secured Ethernet switching solution for hyperscale data centers and telecom service providers, and last but not least, three new broad market 8-bit microcontroller family to extend our leadership in this product line. Microcontrollers overall represented 53.7% of our revenue into the December quarter.

Moving to analog. Our analog revenue also performed well and was sequentially up 3.1% as compared to the September quarter. On a year-over-year basis, our analog revenue was up 2.6%. During the quarter, we continued to introduce a steady stream of innovative analog products too, including the first cryptographic companion device supporting in-vehicle network security solutions, a new family of configurable 12-bit digital-to-analog converters, the first highly integrated radiation-hardened motor controller, and finally, a family of low latency PCI Express 5.0 and Compute Express Link retimers. Analog represented 27.6% of our revenue in the December quarter.

Our FPGA revenue was down 8% sequentially as compared to the September quarter. On a year-over-year basis, our FPGA revenue was up 7.1%. As we caution on our prior conference calls, FPGA revenue does have some lumpiness associated with them because of the large exposure to the aerospace and defense market and the associated purchasing patterns.

During the quarter, we announced a radiation-hardened fourth-generation FPGA family and a low power radiation-tolerant fifth-generation PolarFire FPGA family. FPGA represented 7.3% of our revenue in the December quarter. Our licensing, memory and other product line, which we refer to as LMO was up 13% in revenue, as compared to the September quarter, with strength in licensing revenue-driving this growth. LMO represented 11.4% of our revenue in the September quarter.

A quick note about our product line reporting. Given the relatively smaller size of our FPGA product line at about 7% of our revenue, as compared to our microcontroller and analog product lines, we have decided that starting in calendar year 2021, we will no longer break out the FPGA product line separately. Our FPGA products remain important to our overall total system solutions goals. We continue to make significant investments in our FPGA products and expect those investments will help drive our long-term growth and total solutions initiatives. Going forward, we will combine our FPGA revenue with our LMO, our licensing, memory and other revenues into a new category that we just called other.

From an end market standpoint, we continue to see the automotive, industrial and consumer markets strengthen further in the December quarter, approximating a V-shape recovery in the second half of calendar year 2020 as compared with the first half. The end markets have benefited earlier in the year from the work from home related demand surge, namely computing, communications and data center remained at more normal demand patterns as a surge we saw in the June quarter dissipated. The Huawei ban which was in effect for all of the December quarter, and represented 1% to 2% of our overall revenue, had a more pronounced negative impact on our data center business, where it was a more meaningful percentage of that business.

Finally, demand for our products that go into the office environment, which we refer to as enterprise demand remained weak as most businesses remain predominantly with work from home policies, thus deferring enterprise spending for the office environment. The supply chain constraints that started in the September quarter continued to grow through the December quarter, a robust overall business environment accentuated by rising demand from the automotive, industrial and consumer markets, combined with low levels of inventory in the distribution channel, resulted in constraints in practically all of our internal and external factories.

In September, we have been ramping our internal factories, as well as investing in capital additions to further extend our internal capacity. We have also worked with our supply chain partners to increase our fab assembly and test capacity allocation. However, based on the current strength of the business environment, we expect that the constraints we are currently seeing unlikely to continue through much of calendar year 2021 and possibly into calendar year 2022.

As a result, we have seen our lead times stretch out for many of our products where the constraints are most acute. We have also experienced increases in material and subcontracted manufacturing costs, and have taken steps to secure capacity for 2021. Steve will discuss more in his prepared remarks about our actions to address the current environment of increase in manufacturing cost and seemingly insatiable demand.

Let me now pass it to Steve for comments about our business and our guidance going forward. Steve?

Steve Sanghi — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ganesh, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, I would like to first reflect on the results of the fiscal third quarter of 2021. I will then provide guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. The December quarter represented the shift of the business cycle back to revenue growth with a 3.3% sequential growth in a quarter where ordinarily, we would see 3% sequential decline from typical seasonal factors. December quarter revenue also grew over prior year’s December quarter by 5%. We started ramping our internal factories in September, as well as investing in capital additions to expand our internal capacity. We also started working with our supply chain partners to receive more allocation from wafer foundries and assembly test subcontractors. These efforts improved product availability in the December quarter, but still constrained to some of the revenue upside.

We delivered a record non-GAAP gross margin of 63%, helped by a significant reduction in factory underutilization and better overhead utilization from revenue growth. We also achieved a non-GAAP operating margin of 39.8%, an all-time record and getting very close to and an emotional 40% mark. We also hit a record EBITDA of $593.4 million, despite revenue not yet a record, yet showing the robust strength of our business model. Our consolidated non-GAAP EPS was $1.62, $0.05 above the mid-point of our guidance. This was also our 121st consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.

Now, I will discuss our guidance for the March quarter. Our bookings were exceptionally strong in the December quarter and were an all-time record. We received bookings both for short-term as well as into the future quarters. The backlog is also an all-time record. Please remember that bookings, as well as the backlog, is what is shippable in the next 12 months. The backlog for the March quarter is the strongest starting backlog I’ve ever seen. Our bookings have remained strong in January. On the operational side, the December quarter was constrained by product availability. We will have more internal and external capacity in the March quarter since we have had multiple months to ramp. Although, I believe that wafer fab, as well as back-end constraints, are here to stay with us through calendar year 2021.

In response to the business environment, we have taken three actions. First, in the middle of December, we changed our cancellation and pushed out terms with our customers and distributors. The standard terms used to be that an order cannot be canceled or pushed out once it is within 45 days of shipment. We changed our standard terms so that an order cannot be canceled or pushed out within 90 days of shipment effective January 1, 2021. We gave customers a couple of weeks to adjust their backlog before it went firm for 90 days. In response to our change in terms, we did not see any unusual cancellations or push-outs which indicates to us that the backlog was firm and needed by our customers. That gave us a solid backlog for the March quarter which cannot be canceled or pushed out. Therefore we can batch process the orders and use our manufacturing assets most efficiently, knowing that what we build will get shipped.

The second action we took was that we sent a letter to our customers on January 4, 2021, informing them of the business environment. We also informed them that we are seeing broad-based cost increases and some aggressive commercial terms from our supplier base, and we must pass these cost increases to our customers through a broad-based price increase.

The third action we took just this morning, we posted a letter on our website and sent it to our customers and distributors, announcing a new program called the Microchip Preferred Supply Program, or PSP. This program offers our customers the ability to receive prioritized capacity in the second half of 2021 and first half 2022. The program has the following elements. The customers participating in this program will have to place 12 months of orders which will be non-cancelable and non-reschedulable. The capacity priority will begin for shipments in July 2021.

The program will not be a guarantee of supply, however, it will provide the highest priority for those orders which are under this PSP program. And the capacity priority will be on a first-come-first-serve basis until the available capacities booked. We will, of course, reserve a portion of our capacity for new customers, small long-tail customers and new designs. We expect that a significant portion of our capacity will be booked under this new program with a large committed non-cancelable backlog for 12 months, Microchip will be in a stronger position to make capacity and raw material commitments to our suppliers by capital equipment with confidence, hire employees and ramp up manufacturing, and manufacture products more efficiently.

Taking all these factors into consideration, we expect our net sales for March quarter to be up between 5% to 10% sequentially. The March quarter guidance at the mid-point would represent record GAAP net sales with the prior record being in the September quarter of 2018. The September quarter of 2018 based on GAAP sell-in revenue recognition was $1.432 billion. Some of you may still carry a sell-through base number of $1.513 billion for September 2018 in your historical financial model spreadsheets.

The March quarter will also be limited by product availability on many product lines. Our guidance assumes working through a myriad of capacity constraints, qualifying incremental equipment installed, qualifying alternative subcontractors in some cases, and still dealing with a risk of production constraints with a new wave of COVID cases plaguing the planet, and at the same time, ramping of vaccinations.

For the March quarter, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to be between 63.3% and 63.7% of sales, which would be a new all-time record. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be between 23.2% and 23.6% of sales, and we expect non-GAAP operating profit percentage to be between 39.7% and 40.5% of sales. We expect our non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $1.67 per share to $1.79 per share. We also expect to pay down another approximately $350 million of our debt in the March quarter.

Finally, I want to cover one other area, which is our future cash return strategy. At the rate, we’re paying down debt, we expect to break and net leverage of 3 [Phonetic] within a year and continue to decrease from there. At that time, we expect to begin distributing more of our substantial amount of free cash flow to the investors in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. Regarding buybacks, through multiple tranches of convertible debt buyback, we have essentially bought a substantial amount of stock back from the future. This is because as the stock price rises and exceeds the conversion price of the debt, convertible debt dilutes the share count and converts back prevents future dilution as the stock price rises. Our first convert buyback was in March 2020 when Microchip stock price was about $71. Since then, we have done four other buyback transactions at various stock prices.

By doing these various buyback transactions, we have purchased the total of $3.525 billion in face value of our convertible bonds. For the transactions from March 2020 to September 2020, we issued a total of about 20.4 million shares of our common stock to the investors for — in the money value of their bonds. If these bonds have remained outstanding until an assumed stock price of $140 per share, the stock price about now, the dilution would have been about 26.4 million shares, thus our repurchases had the impact of creating the savings of about 6 million shares worth $840 million savings to our investors at $140 per share. This calculation does not include our November 2020 transaction, which was very recent and executed at $133.47 per share, so it is not yet accretive. Therefore, while we have not done any open-market stock buybacks in the last year, our convert transactions have had the impact of a buyback of approximately 6 million shares. At some point in the future, we expect to start pure stock buyback from the open market.

We are also initiating a path to higher dividends and not waiting until our leverage, which is a given number before the dividend starts to increase. In this regard, we announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase of 5.8% sequentially to $0.39 per share, up from $0.3685 previously. We expect to continue to increase dividends quarterly as part of our cash return strategy.

Given all of the complications of accounting for our acquisitions, including amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges and inventory write-up on acquisitions, Microchip will continue to provide guidance and track its results on non-GAAP basis, except for net sales, which will be on a GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP results provide more meaningful comparison to prior quarters, and we expect that the analysts — and we request that the analysts continue to report their non-GAAP estimates to first call.

With this, Chloe, will you please poll for questions?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.