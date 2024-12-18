Micron Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor company Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to report first-quarter 2025 results today after regular trading hours.

Listen to Micron’s Q1 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts expect the chipmaker to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the November quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $1.96 per share in the first quarter of 2024. Revenues are expected to grow an impressive 84% to $8.7 billion.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings were $1.18 per share, compared to a loss of $1.07 per share in the year-ago period. Earnings topped expectations. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $887 million or $0.79 per share in Q4, compared to a loss of $1.43 billion or $1.31 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Fourth-quarter revenues increased sharply to $7.75 billion from $4.01 billion in the prior year quarter.