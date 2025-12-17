Micron Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is all set to report its first-quarter 2026 results today after the closing bell.

Analysts expect the tech firm to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the first quarter of FY26, on an adjusted basis, compared to $1.79 per share in the comparable quarter of 2025. Revenues are expected to grow about 48% YoY to $12.88 billion in Q1.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, compared to $1.18 per share in the year-ago period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $3.20 billion or $2.83 per share in Q4, compared to $887 million or $0.79 per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenues rose sharply to $11.3 billion in Q4 from $7.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.