Micron Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) will report its second-quarter 2025 results today after regular trading hours.
Listen to Micron’s Q2 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts expect the tech firm to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the February quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.42 per share in the second quarter of 2024. Revenues are expected to surge 35.6% to $7.9 billion in Q2.
In the first quarter, adjusted earnings were $1.79 per share, compared to a loss of $0.95 per share in the year-ago period. On an unadjusted basis, net income came in at $1.87 billion or $1.67 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $1.23 billion or $1.12 per share in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter revenues increased sharply to $8.71 billion from $4.73 billion in the same period of 2024.
