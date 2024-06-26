Categories LATEST
Micron Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) will be publishing third-quarter 2024 results today after regular trading hours, amid expectations for a sharp increase in revenues.
Listen to Micron’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The company is expected to post adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share for the May quarter, on an adjusted basis, which represents an improvement from the prior-year period when the company incurred a loss of $1.43 per share. The positive forecast reflects an estimated surge in revenues to $6.23 billion. Micron executives are looking for an adjusted profit of about $0.45 per share for Q3 on revenues of $6.60 billion.
In the second quarter of 2024, the company generated profit for the first time in about one-and-a-half years – adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share vs. a loss of $1.91 per share in Q2 2023. The recovery was driven by a 58% jump in revenue to $5.82 billion, with strong contributions from all four operating segments.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Paychex’s (PAYX) Q4 2024 earnings results
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. Net income increased 8% to $379.9 million, or $1.05 per share,
GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q4 2024 financial results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 6% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Organic net sales were down 6%. Net earnings attributable
FDX Earnings: FedEx Corporation reports higher Q4 revenue and adj. profit
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The positive top-line performance reflects revenue growth in the