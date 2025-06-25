Categories LATEST
Micron Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Micron’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts expect the tech firm to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the May quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.62 per share in the third quarter of 2024. Revenues are expected to grow about 30% to $8.85 billion in Q3.
For the second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, compared to $0.42 per share in the year-ago period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $1.58 billion or $1.41 per share in Q2, vs. $793 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Driving the bottom line growth, second-quarter revenues rose sharply to $8.1 billion from $5.82 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.
MU Earnings: Micron Q3 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates
Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Wednesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting growth across end markets. The results beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
