Micron Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.

Analysts expect the tech firm to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the May quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.62 per share in the third quarter of 2024. Revenues are expected to grow about 30% to $8.85 billion in Q3.

For the second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, compared to $0.42 per share in the year-ago period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $1.58 billion or $1.41 per share in Q2, vs. $793 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Driving the bottom line growth, second-quarter revenues rose sharply to $8.1 billion from $5.82 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.