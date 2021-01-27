Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants

Michael Spencer — General Manager of Investor Relations

Satya Nadella — Chief Executive Officer

Amy Hood — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Spencer — General Manager of Investor Relations

On the call with me are Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer, Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer, Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer, and Keith Dolliver, Deputy General Counsel.

Satya Nadella — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mike. It was a record quarter, driven by our commercial cloud, which surpassed $16 billion in revenue, up 34% year-over-year. What we are witnessing is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry. Digital capability is key to both resilience and growth. It’s no longer enough to just adopt technology. Businesses need to build their own technology to compete and grow. Microsoft is powering this shift with the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud platform.

And now I’ll briefly highlight how we’re innovating across every layer of the modern tech stack, starting with Azure. We’re building Azure as the world’s computer to support organizations’ growing cloud needs. We’re investing to bring our cloud services to more customers, announcing seven new datacenter regions in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and adding support for Top Secret classified workloads in the United States. We have always led in hybrid computing, and we are accelerating our innovation to meet customers where they are. Azure Stack HCI, now broadly available, helps businesses extend the power of the cloud to sovereign workloads. More than 1,000 customers now use Azure Arc to simplify hybrid management and run Azure services across on-premises, multi-cloud, and at the edge. And with Azure Digital Twins, organizations like Bentley Systems, Honeywell Industries, and Johnson Controls can bridge the digital and physical worlds, creating simulations of factories, cities to optimize their operations.

We are seeing momentum in every industry. Deutsche Telekom will rely on Azure to modernize its IT infrastructure. Through a partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as well as Verily, our cloud will be used to help more researchers analyze biomedical data. Cruise and GM chose Azure as their preferred cloud as they work to make autonomous driving mainstream. And, just last Friday, we announced an expansion of our partnership with SAP to accelerate the adoption of SAP workloads on Azure. In the past six months, we have seen Tier 1 ERP migrations from companies such as Bayer, Carhartt, Coats, and PepsiCo to Azure.