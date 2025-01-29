Microsoft Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is all set to report operating results for the second quarter of 2025 today after regular trading hours.

Listen to Microsoft’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

The earnings report is scheduled for release at 4:05 pm ET. It is widely expected that Q2 earnings increased 5.8% year-over-year to $3.10 per share on revenues of $68.81 billion, which represents an 11% year-over-year increase.

In the first quarter of 2025, the tech giant’s revenues increased to $65.6 billion from $56.5 billion in the same period of 2024. The top line benefitted from strong contributions from the cloud business segment. Net income increased to $24.7 billion or $3.30 per share in the September quarter from $22.3 billion or $2.99 per share in the previous year’s comparable period.