Categories LATEST
Microsoft Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is all set to report operating results for the second quarter of 2025 today after regular trading hours.
Listen to Microsoft’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The earnings report is scheduled for release at 4:05 pm ET. It is widely expected that Q2 earnings increased 5.8% year-over-year to $3.10 per share on revenues of $68.81 billion, which represents an 11% year-over-year increase.
In the first quarter of 2025, the tech giant’s revenues increased to $65.6 billion from $56.5 billion in the same period of 2024. The top line benefitted from strong contributions from the cloud business segment. Net income increased to $24.7 billion or $3.30 per share in the September quarter from $22.3 billion or $2.99 per share in the previous year’s comparable period.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 financial results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $48.39 billion. Net income increased 49% to $20.84 billion while earnings per
Earnings: Everything you need to know about IBM’s Q4 2024 report
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, on Wednesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The tech giant reported revenues of
TSLA Earnings: All you need to know about Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings results
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $25.7 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders fell 71% to $2.32