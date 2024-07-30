Categories LATEST
Microsoft Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Tech behemoth Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be reporting financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.
Listen to Microsoft’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The earnings report is scheduled for release at 4:10 pm ET. It is widely expected that Q4 earnings increased 9% year-over-year to $2.93 per share on revenues of $64.39 billion, which represents a 14.6% year-over-year growth.
In the third quarter, revenues totaled $61.86 billion, compared to $52.86 billion in the same period of 2023. The top line benefitted from strong contributions from the cloud business segment. Net income increased to $21.9 billion or $2.94 per share in the March quarter from $18.3 billion or $2.45 per share in the comparable period of the previous year.
