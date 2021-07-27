Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Microsoft shares slip on weak Xbox growth in Q4: Infographic

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The tech giant reported Q4 revenue of $46.2 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.17 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

MSFT shares fell 2.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 31% since the beginning of this year.

Microsoft Q4 2021 earnings

