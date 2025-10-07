Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MKC Earnings: All you need to know about McCormick’s Q3 2025 earnings results
McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.72 billion. Organic sales grew 2%.
Net income inched up 1% to $225.5 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 2.4% to $0.85.
Consumer segment sales increased 4% to $973 million while Flavor Solutions segment sales increased 1% to $752 million versus last year.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales to grow 0-2% on a reported basis and 1-3% on a constant currency basis. GAAP EPS is now expected to be $2.95-3.00 while adjusted EPS is now expected to be $3.00-3.05.
