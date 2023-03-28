MKC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from McCormick & Company’s Q1 2023 financial results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.56 billion. Sales growth was 5% in constant currency.

Net income was $139.1 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $155 million, or $0.57 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.59.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

The company expects sales to grow 5-7% YoY while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $2.56-2.61 in FY2023.

Prior performance