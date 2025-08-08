Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MNST Earnings: A snapshot of Monster Beverage’s Q2 2025 report
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) on Friday announced earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit.
Second-quarter net sales increased 11% percent to $2.11 billion from $1.90 billion in the same period last year. On a currency-adjusted basis, sales were up 11.4%.
Adjusted earnings, exclusive of litigation provisions and accelerated stock-based compensation, climbed 25% to $0.51 per share in Q2 from $0.41 per share in Q2 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $488.8 million or $0.50 per share in the June quarter, compared to $425.4 million or $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Hilton Schlosberg, chief executive officer of Monster Beverage, said, “We achieved record net sales for the second quarter, exceeding the $2.0 billion mark for the first time, underscoring the strength of our brands, talent of our team, and continued appeal of our products around the world. The quarter’s performance also reflects the success of our product innovations, which are resonating strongly with consumers.”
Prior Performance
