MNST Earnings: Monster Beverage reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2025
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), a leading producer of energy drinks and other beverages, on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
Third-quarter net sales increased 16.8% percent to $2.20 billion from $1.90 billion in the same period last year. On a currency-adjusted basis, sales were up 15.1%.
Adjusted earnings, exclusive of litigation provisions and accelerated stock-based compensation, climbed 36% to $0.56 per share in Q3 from $0.41 per share in Q3 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $524.5 million or $0.53 per share in the September quarter, compared to $370.9 million or $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Hilton Schlosberg, chief executive officer of Monster Beverage, said, “The global energy drink category continues to demonstrate solid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand. We again delivered solid financial results in the 2025 third quarter, with record net sales, gross profit dollars, operating income, and net income.”
