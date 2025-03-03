MNST Q4 Call Highlights: Margin Gains, Alcohol Woes & Global Expansion!

Monster Beverage Corp., an American beverage company that manufactures energy drinks including Monster Energy, Relentless, Reign and Burn, in its Q4 earnings call revealed positive gross margin expansion driven by reduced input costs and price increases, despite higher promotional allowances. Executives reported the U.S. energy drink category has grown to $21.2 billion and shared enthusiasm about their 2025 innovation pipeline featuring products like Ultra Blue Hawaiian and Viking Berry. The company attributed January’s performance challenges to severe weather, emphasizing the distinction between Nielsen data and actual distributor sales. The company positioned Bang and Reign strategically against competitors like Alani Nu, which they believe will eventually reach distribution ceilings, while continuously evaluating pricing opportunities based on market conditions and potential tariffs.

Monster Beverage reported mixed results for 4Q, with revenue up 4.7% year-over-year, but net income fell 26.2% largely due to a $130.7 million impairment charge in the Alcohol Brands segment. Though adjusted EPS of $0.38 missed, gross profit margins improved to 55.3-55.5%, up approx.. 100 basis points year-over-year. Segment performance varied significantly: Monster Energy Drinks grew 4.5%, Strategic Brands increased 11.1%, while Alcohol Brands declined 0.8%. International markets showed remarkable strength despite $52.3 million in currency headwinds, with sales growing 11.7% to $711.5 million. The company maintains strong financial health with $1.5 billion in cash and $500 million available for share repurchases.

Financial/Operational Metrics:

Net Sales: $1.81 billion, up 4.7% YoY.

$1.81 billion, up 4.7% YoY. Net Income: $270.7 million, down 26.2% YoY.

$270.7 million, down 26.2% YoY. Diluted EPS: $0.28, down 20.8% YoY.

$0.28, down 20.8% YoY. Operating Income: $517.9 million, up 7.9% YoY.

$517.9 million, up 7.9% YoY. Operating Expenses: $621.2 million, up 23.1% YoY.

Outlook:

Predator Energy Drink: To be launched nationwide in China.

To be launched nationwide in China. The Beast: To launch in select international markets.

Analyst Crossfire:

• Gross Margin Expansion & Tariff Risks (Bonnie Herzog – Goldman Sachs): The key drivers of gross margin expansion were reduced input costs and price increases, partially offset by geographical sales mix and higher promotional allowances. The company remains hedged on aluminum prices for 2025 but sees tariff risks as unpredictable (Hilton Hiller Schlosberg – Co-CEO).

• U.S. Market Share & Innovation Pipeline (Dara Mohsenian – Morgan Stanley): Monster has secured low-single-digit increases in shelf space, with a strong innovation pipeline for 2025, including Ultra Blue Hawaiian and Viking Berry. The energy drink category is recovering, and competition remains strong, primarily between Monster and Red Bull (Hilton Hiller Schlosberg – Co-CEO, Rodney Cyril Sacks – Co-CEO).

• U.S. Energy Drink Sales & Weather Impact (Filippo Falorni – Citi): Sales in the untracked portion (bodegas, gas stations, small convenience stores) may have been affected by consumer spending pressure and severe weather in December and January. The company sees positive momentum in recent weeks, with Monster’s measured channel sales nearing 8% growth (Hilton Hiller Schlosberg – Co-CEO, Rodney Cyril Sacks – Co-CEO).

• Bang & Reign Innovation Strategy (Andrea Teixeira – JPMorgan): Monster differentiates Reign as a performance brand and Bang as a separate category from competitors like Alani Nu. The company remains confident in its portfolio strategy and expects continued innovation and growth in both brands (Rodney Cyril Sacks – Co-CEO, Hilton Hiller Schlosberg – Co-CEO).

• Potential Price Increases (Chris Carey – Wells Fargo): Monster is always evaluating pricing opportunities, particularly for Reign Storm and Bang, which did not see price hikes in November. Factors such as inflation, tariffs, and competitor pricing will influence future price decisions, but the company remains cautious about unnecessary increases (Hilton Hiller Schlosberg – Co-CEO).