Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Moderna’s Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I’d now turn the call over to Lavina Talukdar, Head Investor Relations at Moderna. Please proceed.

Lavina Talukdar — Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Moderna’s third quarter 2020 conference call to discuss financial results and business updates. You can access the press release issued this morning as well as the slides that we’ll be reviewing by going to the Investors section of our website. On today’s call are Stephane Bancel, our Chief Executive Officer; Tal Zaks, our Chief Medical Officer; Stephen Hoge, our President; and David Meline, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please see Slide 2 of the accompanying presentation and our SEC filings for important risk factors that could cause our actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise the information or provide — provided on this call as a result of new information or future results or developments.

I will now turn the call over to Stephane.

Stephane Bancel — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Levina. Good morning or good afternoon, everyone. I hope all of you and your loved ones are in good health and remain safe. Thank you for joining our Q3 business update conference call. I will start with reviewing key highlights. I would like to focus on three topics. First, our COVID-19 vaccine. Second, our product development pipeline. And finally, key financials.

As many of you know, we completed enrollment of our Phase 3 COVE study for mRNA-1273. 30,000 participants have been enrolled in the study, 37% of whom are from diverse communities. Tal will give you some details in a few minutes. We are grateful for participants in the study and for our principal investigators. I would like to also thank PPD and NIAID for great job and collaboration.

It is very important to a Moderna team that we have a high bar for quality and transparency to ensure that public has trust in COVID-19 vaccine. We have reported weekly enrollment progress of the COVE study and have reported weekly enrollment numbers from diverse communities. While we are not happy with the representation of these diverse communities, given the high burden of disease in these populations, we decided to slow down the overall COVE study enrollment process in order to recruit more people from various communities. As you can imagine, it was not an easy decision to slow down, but it was the right decision.

We signed a biopharma pledge to not submit for regulatory approval for mRNA-1273 until we have adequate safety and efficacy data. We were also the first company to file the full and redacted introduction of our Phase 3 protocol online to ensure clinicians around the world could see in full transparency how the COVE study is being run. We were pleased to set the standard and have others in the industry follow early.

We continue to expect our first interim analysis to readout in November. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board or DSMB will carry out these interim analysis and then inform Moderna. We should have a post-second dose two month safety follow-up after the second vaccination over 15,000 median participants in the second half of November. As many of you know, this is what the U.S. FDA has asked as part of the EUA submission in their latest guideline published ahead of October 22 VRBPAC meeting.

We are working closely with the U.S. FDA to file Chemistry Manufacturing and Control or CMC components as soon as they are available to ensure CMC is not on the critical path to an EUA approval. In addition to the ongoing dialog with U.S. FDA, we have announced rolling submissions for mRNA-1273 in the U.K. and Canada and received confirmation of eligibility for submission of Marketing Authorization Application to the EMA for the EU.

We are very pleased to announce this morning that we have signed a partnership in Japan with Takeda for an order of 50 million doses for the Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare of Japan. In the third quarter, we have received $1.1 billion of cash payment from governments around the world. And those are accounted in our financials as deferred revenues.

Let me now turn to our broader pipeline. We announced at the R&D Day in September the positive Phase 2 readouts for mRNA-1647, our CMV vaccine. We are on track to start the pivotal Phase 3 registration study for CMV in 2021. I would refer you to our April Vaccine Day presentation, in which we’ve communicated that we believe our CMV vaccine has a potential for annual peak sales between $2 billion and $5 billion. There is no approved vaccine against CMV, and it is the number one cause of drug defect in the U.S. and the developed world. Moderna owns global rights to CMV mRNA-1647.

Our intratumoral OX40 ligand program that many of you have heard about at our recent R&D Day, is now doing patients in the Phase 2 expansion study. In rare disease, start-up activities and the amendment protocol for Phase 1 propionic acidemia or PA study are underway. All of our pipeline programs that were enrolling and dosing patients also continue and are ongoing.

Let me finish this slide with a words on the financials. David will go through the financial numbers in a few minutes, but I wanted to share a few thoughts. As I mentioned earlier, we reported this morning that we booked $1.1 billion of deferred revenues in Q3 for supply agreements for mRNA-1273. This cash has been received by the company. This cash receipts have enabled the company to generate $893 millions or all of cash flow provided by operating activities in the third quarter after investments of approximately $300 million in the business.

If we turn to Slide 4, I am pleased to report that this is the first quarter in the company’s history in which we reported positive cash flow provided by operating activities coming from product supply agreement. It has been 10 years after inception and after investing billions of dollars in science and product development. Thank you to all our employees, scientists, of course to our investors and to all of you that have believed in Moderna.

Let me turn to Slide 5 for my closing remarks. As a snapshot of Moderna, in October 2020, we have accomplished a lot and continue to have a broad pipeline that continues to progress well. We have fully enrolled Phase 3, the mRNA-1273. We now have full Phase 2 trials with CMV, personalized cancer vaccine, VEGF with AstraZeneca and now OX40 ligand, seven ongoing Phase 1 programs and 12 positive Phase 1 studies.

Our vaccine franchise have six programs in development, addressing the major unmet needs. We have 5 immuno-oncology programs in the clinic, four programs in rare disease and two programs in autoimmune disease. Our foundations have never been stronger with 32,000 participants and patients in our trials. We have now over 1,200 employees. We have an international manufacturing capacity and capabilities with our partner Lonza, ROVI and Catalent. And we have strategic partnerships with companies like Merck, AstraZeneca and Vertex. At the end of September, we have a strong balance sheet of $4 billion. I’m very proud of what we have accomplished so far and where we stand as a company. The next few weeks and months are going to be quite historic for Moderna.

I will now turn it over to Tal to talk about clinical updates. Tal?

Tal Zaks — Chief Medical Officer

Thank you, Stephane, and good morning, everybody. Let me give you a quick overview of our pipeline progress and starting with our COVID vaccine. The Phase 2 study looking at safety and immunogenicity in 600 participants is ongoing. Dosing has been completed, but we remain blinded while the final immunological testing is being conducted. Once we have the results, we will share that. As a reminder, the safety data from this trial have of course been shared with regulators prior to the start of our Phase 3 COVE study. That is now fully enrolled, and I will share some details shortly.

For our CMV vaccine, mRNA-1647, we shared positive Phase 2 data at our annual R&D Day in September and the data enabled us to select the 100 microgram dose to take forward in our pivotal Phase 3 trial, which is expected to begin in 2021. For our Zika vaccine, we showed the positive Phase 1 results and are preparing for Phase 2. On the pediatric front, I’m happy to announce that our hMPV/PIV3 Phase 1b age de-escalation study has resumed dosing toddlers aged 12 to 36 months following a pause that was related to COVID-19 disruptions. This is the first mRNA vaccine to be given to toddlers. In addition, the first cohorts of adults participants in the Phase 1 study of our RSV vaccine, mRNA-1345, has now been fully enrolled. As a reminder, this is also an age de-escalation study similar to the hMPV/PIV3 study and the plan is ultimately to also those toddlers.

In another core modality, the systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, we showed the positive Phase 1 data from additional cohorts of the Chikungunya antibody program during our annual R&D Day in September. Importantly, we demonstrated not only potentially therapeutic levels of a secreted systemic protein, but that a two dose regimen with a week between doses was safe and well tolerated and led to the predicted increase in Chikungunya antibody productions. This demonstrates our platform’s ability for repeat dosing. I’d further note that as a result of rapid systemic clearance, no significant accumulation of our lipid nanoparticle was seen after administration of the second weekly dose.

Moving to Slide 8 and the updates from our pipeline of candidates across the four exploratory modalities, and starting with our personalized cancer vaccine, the PCV. The randomized head-to-head trial of PCV with KEYTRUDA — versus KEYTRUDA alone in the adjuvant melanoma setting is ongoing. A reminder that our Phase 1 study continues with patients in the various tumor types who were treated in the monotherapy Cohort A and in combination Cohort B are in follow-up and the Phase 1 expansion cohorts of Cohort C is enrolling patients. Cohort D in the adjuvant melanoma is also ongoing.

For the intratumoral immuno-oncology, I’m happy to report that we have dosed several patients in the ovarian Phase 2 expansion study. Recall that we initiated this part of the study just last month, and I believe the team is focused on moving this trial forward along with the support of our clinical investigators has been very productive. Our Triplet program in this modality also continues to enroll and dose patients in the Phase 1.

In our systemic intracellular therapeutics modality study, start-up activities have resumed for the PA program following disruptions due to COVID-19. In addition, Nature published a preclinical study on this program. For the MMA program, recall that we announced at R&D Day that we would take forward our next generation development candidate, mRNA-3705, which recently received a rare pediatric disease designation from FDA. And finally, regarding our partner-led programs, the Phase 1 KRAS with Merck and the Phase 1 Interleukin-12 and Phase 2a VEGF studies with AstraZeneca are all are ongoing.

So Slide 9 is a snapshot of our development pipeline. And please note that eight preclinical programs across three different modalities that we didn’t touch upon during the clinical review, bringing the total number of programs in development currently to 21.

So let me move into more detail to mRNA-1273, our vaccine against COVID-19. Slide 10 is a broad overview of where we are. mRNA-1273, led us to a robust immune response across species and can protect human and non-human primates from the virus taking hold in both the nose and the lungs. In the clinic of the 100 microgram dose we observed consistently high levels of neutralizing antibody titers across all adult age groups and these titers were higher than those seen on average in convalescent sera. And the Phase 3 COVE trial has completed enrollment, meeting our expectations, and I’ll give you more details on the demographics in a moment.

Let me briefly review the Phase 1 results that were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. mRNA-1273 has been generally safe and well tolerated as the Phase 1 safety data at 100 microgram across the adult age cohorts demonstrate. As it relates to tolerability, the most common solicited adverse events were headache, fatigue, myalgia, chills and injection site pain, the majority of which were mild-to-moderate in severity and self limited. Of note, local and systemic reactogenicity were more common and more frequently moderate in severity after the second dose. One severe solicited systemic adverse event occurred after the second dose and that was fatigue in the above age 71 age cohort who received the 100 microgram dose.

What is important is that these flu-like symptoms are expected. They’re transient and generally mild-to-moderate in nature. And I believe they correlate with the underlying potency to stimulate an immune response in high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Importantly, there were no vaccine-related serious adverse events in this trial and no patterns of concern for any clinical labs. And while these numbers are still small, we did not see a difference in safety or reactogenicity profile between younger and older adults.

As it relates to the immunogenicity, I would make three points regarding the data. First, we see the same level of neutralizing antibodies in younger and older adults. Second, we see these levels consistently in everybody who receive the vaccine. And finally, these levels are higher than those seen on average in the blood of people who had been ill with COVID-19 and whom we expect by and large to be immune to the second infection. Now if you follow the timeline, you will see that the high levels of antibodies are achieved quickly upon boost. And I believe the speed and quality of this immune response speaks to the T cell supports and puts us in a good place to have durable protection.

Slide 13 shows an overview of our Phase 3 COVE study, which is now fully enrolled with 30,000 participants. The full protocol can be found on our website. And noteworthy points from this slide include the one-to-one randomization between 100 microgram of mRNA in the vaccine arm and placebo. Every participant in the study was expected to be at higher risk than average of infection, that was inclusion criteria number one. And a significant proportion of subjects were stratified as being risk — at-risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19 should they get infected. These are people over 65 years old or those under 65 years old, but with chronic conditions that are risk factors for disease.

So how did we do in terms of demographics? We’re very proud of the hard work of our clinical team, our collaborators at NIAID and our clinical trial sites that led to the successful recruitment of a diverse and representative study population, which is similar to the census of our country, with 37% of study participants coming from diverse communities, and you can see the breakdown on the left side of this slide. We’ve enrolled 6,000 Hispanic or Latinx participants and 3,000 black or African American participants. Age distribution is shown in the middle. And of note, about two-thirds of the trial participants are older than 45. And the gender distribution was close to evenly split, as is seen on the right.

So what about risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease? The greatest risk factor is age, and a quarter of participants were over the age of 65. In addition, 17% were younger, but still at risk of severe disease by virtue of co-morbid conditions, such that 42% of trial participants are in the high risk strata of having worst outcomes should they get infected. There is another way of looking at it, which looks at the breakdown of the chronic conditions that put people at risk, shown on the right. These include diabetes at 36%, severe obesity at 25%, significant cardiac disease at 19% and 18% with chronic lung disease.

I would note that all in all, over 8,000 of the participants in our study are living with these chronic conditions. Now if you do the math, you’ll realize that a significant proportion of participants in the COVE study had the independent risk factors of both an older age and co-morbid conditions. So Slide 16 sums it up. Our Phase 3 COVE study is representative of the many diverse populations that make up our nation and by extension many parts of the world, and many people could identify with our study and can find themselves in it.

As we’re anticipating the results of our COVID-19 vaccine study, let me take a few minutes to review the statistical analysis plan on what happens next. As many of you know, we have two interim analyses at 53 and 106 events and a final analysis triggered at 151 events. At the first interim analysis based on the statistical plan in order to cover the success, we will need to show vaccine efficacy of 74% or greater. From the graphs on the left, you can see that there is a 50% probability of meeting that hurdle, assuming a vaccine efficacy rate of 75%. So there is an element of chance here as well. At the second interim analysis, vaccine efficacy of 57% or greater is required to meet the statistical hurdle. And the probability of meeting this is actually 95% if the actual true vaccine efficacy is 75%.

For the final analysis, as per FDA guidelines, at least a 50% efficacy is required. And again, the probability of meeting that primary endpoint in the final analysis is in the high-90s, assuming that our true vaccine efficacy rate is 75% or higher. But we also need to remember is what’s not on this graph, all of these assumptions are driven by the imperative to ensure that we have a high degree of confidence, and I’m talking about statistical confidence that once one of these boundary conditions are crossed, not only do we have an initial point estimate about the vaccine efficacy, but we have a 95% confidence interval that the true efficacy, not the point estimate of the sample, exclude 30% or is higher than 30%, and I’m sure we’ll be coming back to this crucial point in the future.

So in each interim analysis there are three potential outcomes; either the study meets the statistical hurdle, which is 74% at the first interim and greater than 57% in the second, enable us to trigger the full analysis required to evaluate whether to proceed with the regulatory submission, and of course the trial remains blinded and data continue to accrue at this time. The study may not meet the statistical hurdle and then would continue to the next milestone or the study is determined to be futile. As we have committed to and have been transparent throughout the Phase 3 clinical program, today we released the informed consent form of our Phase 3 study on our website and we will continue to be transparent. We’ll announce the results and next step once the first interim analysis has occurred.

Now the pressure on the results are driven by the fact that from a distribution standpoint, we’re ready. We expect that mRNA-1273 be distributed within existing infrastructure. There is nothing new required that hasn’t already been used for years with many other vaccines. Specifically the advantages of mRNA-1273 that allows us to do this includes the ability to package and ship boxes in any configuration, housing small or large quantities of vaccine, storage conditions of minus 20 degree celsius for six months, refrigeration temperatures of two to eight for up to a week and room temperature’s conditions for up to 12 hours after a fall. No special handling or dilution is required prior to vaccination with mRNA-1273. And by the end of this year, we expect to have approximately 20 million doses ready to ship in the U.S.

With that, let me turn it over to David to take you through the financials.

David Meline — Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Thank you, Tal. Turning to Slide 21 in the deck. We ended Q3 2020 with cash and investments of $3.97 billion compared to $3.07 billion at the end of Q2. The increase was primarily driven by $1.1 billion of customer deposits received in the third quarter for a potential supply of mRNA-1273. Net cash provided by operating activities was $763 million for the nine months ended September 2020 compared to net cash used of $360 million for the same period in 2019. The reversal from cash used to cash provided by operating activities is driven by total customer deposits for the nine months ended September 30 of $1.2 billion received for a potential supply of mRNA-1273.

Cash used for purchases of property and equipment was $44 million for the nine months ended September 2020 compared to $25 million in 2019. Total revenue was $158 million for Q3 2020 compared to $17 million for the same period in 2019. Total revenue was $233 million for the nine months ended September 2020 compared to $46 million for the same period in 2019. Total revenue increased for both the three month and nine month periods in 2020, primarily due to increases in grant revenue from BARDA to accelerate development of mRNA-1273.

Research and development expenses were $344 million for Q3 2020 compared to $120 million for the same period in 2019. Research and development expenses were $612 million for the nine months ended September 2020 compared to $378 million for the same period in 2019. The increases for both three month and nine month periods in 2020 were mainly due to increased mRNA-1273 clinical development activities and headcount and pre-launch inventory buildup. Overall, in both periods, we saw a significant increase in expenses for the prophylactic vaccines modality as a result of our focus on mRNA-1273.

General and administrative expenses were $49 million for Q3 2020 compared to $28 million for the same period in 2019. Expenses were $109 million for the nine months ended September 2020 compared to $84 million for the same period in 2019. The increases for both periods were mainly driven by increases in personnel, outside services and set-up costs associated with preparation for commercialization of mRNA-1273 globally.

Turning to selected cash flow information on Slide 22. On the top half of the page, we present information from our 10-K and 10-Q filings. And on the bottom part, we provide the quarterly trend and also items to take into consideration when assessing the evolution of this trend, in particular for Q2 in Q3 of this year. Cash provided by operating activities and for purchase of property and equipment was $719 million for the nine month period ended September 30 and $874 million in the third quarter alone.

Excluding deposits received for potential supply of mRNA-1273 and the Vertex upfront payment, cash used in operating activities and for purchase of property and equipment was $296 million in the third quarter. This compares to $118 million in the second quarter of this year, excluding customer deposits received in Q2. The increased cash used of around $200 million in Q3 compared to previous quarters is consistent with our expectation as we are making substantial investments in manufacturing and potential global commercialization activities for mRNA-1273 COVID vaccine candidate.

Let me now give you an overview about where we stand with regard to commercialization optimization activities. Please turn to Slide 23. On Slide 23, you see listed supply agreements that we have announced publicly today. As a reminder, these include the agreement with the U.S. government for 100 million doses in options for an additional 400 million doses. We just announced a deal with Japan for 50 million doses. Canada has confirmed 20 million doses with an option for an additional $36 million. We have also signed agreements with Switzerland, Israel and Qatar, and there are several other countries that have signed agreements that have not been publicly disclosed.

We are thankful for the trust the governments around the world have placed in us to deliver a vaccine for their countries. All of these agreements contain provisions for deposits and have contributed to our 3Q ’20 deferred revenue value of $1.2 billion, including $600 million from the U.S. government. We continue to work with the European Union where we are in advanced discussions to supply 80 million to 160 million doses. Negotiations with other countries are also ongoing, including with COVAX on the tiered pricing proposal. As a reminder, pricing for agreements with smaller volume were executed at $32 dose or $64 for two vaccination course with $47 per dose or $74 per course. We remain on track to fulfill these contracts with anticipated supply between 500 million and 1 billion doses in 2021.

Turning now to our 2020 financial update on Slide 24. On an overall basis, we now expect net cash provided by operating activities and purchases of property and equipment in 2020 in the range of positive $0.1 billion to $0.3 billion. The change compared to our update in Q2 was primarily driven by the increase in customer deposits for the potential supply of mRNA-1273 as well as upfront payments for recently announced collaboration agreements with Vertex and AZ.

Let me provide you more color on the individual components of our financial outlook. With regard to the ongoing investment in our portfolio, excluding our COVID vaccine candidate and associated activities, we remain on track to our prior outlook. We expect net cash used in operating activities and purchases of property and equipment to be approximately $0.4 billion in 2020, reflecting an improvement of $0.1 billion from prior outlook. This change is entirely driven by business development activities and related upfront payments as investment levels remain consistent with prior outlooks.

Turning now to the financial impacts of our rapidly advancing mRNA-1273 COVID vaccine. First, expenses that fall under the scope of our BARDA agreement. These are primarily research and development activities to drive the COVID vaccine to licensure and scale-up activities on the technical development and manufacturing side. As we expect a relatively close matching of expenses and reimbursement, we do not expect these activities to materially impact our cash flow, and hence, these are not shown separately on Slide 24.

Next, looking at the COVID vaccine-related net investments, primarily for manufacturing a product to be commercialized in the U.S. and internationally. We expect the cash impact of COVID-related investments to be $0.5 billion to $0.65 billion in 2020. This includes approximately $0.2 billion in capital investments with the balance of the expenses related to raw materials and production activity in our network. Additionally, this investment includes initial commercial infrastructure build-out and costs related to our supply agreements. The sum total of net cash used in operating activities for all of Moderna’s business is currently expected to total $0.9 billion to $1.05 billion before consideration of customer deposits. Including the customer deposits received by the end of September, which sum to $1.2 billion, we expect the total net contribution from cash provided by operating activities and used for purchase of property and equipment of positive $0.1 billion to $0.3 billion. We expect this number to increase as we continue to receive further deposits.

Turning now to Slide 25. As we progress towards approval and commercialization of mRNA-1273, there is heightened interest in several areas of accounting that will increasingly impact our reported results as we move forward. Slide 25 highlights some key areas, which will change with an approval event, for example, an Emergency Use Authorization in the United States. Costs associated with pre-launch inventory are currently fully expensed to R&D expense in the period incurred. This includes cost for acquired raw materials as well as production costs. After an approval of that, we will capitalize our inventory to the extent that the commercialization is determined to be probable, and we expect future economic benefits from sales to be realizable.

In the third quarter of 2020, we expensed pre-launch inventory of $52 million, largely raw materials. The costs associated with purchases of property and equipment or leased assets related to our mRNA-1273 program are evaluated for assets with alternative use will be capitalized. Examples of these assets include IT and general production infrastructure. Assets acquired to meet the current production needs of mRNA-1273 and before product approval will be expensed immediately as costs are incurred. This reflects the fact that Moderna does not yet have other platform products approved or commercialized. After a regulatory approval event when PP&E at least assets are no longer required to be assessed for alternative use, such assets will be capitalized. In Q3, we recorded $10 million of PP&E as expense.

On product sales, customer deposits for potential supply of mRNA-1273 are recorded as deferred revenue and will be recognized as revenue when control of approved product has been transferred to the customer and customer acceptance has occurred. In Q3, we recorded $1.1 billion of incremental deferred revenues associated with potential future supply of mRNA-1273. No product revenue was recognized in the quarter. Accounting for the BARDA grant follows a reimbursement model where we will recognize revenue as we perform services and closely match expenses as they are incurred.

As of 12/31/2019, we had $982 million of federal and state accumulated net operating loss carry forwards. And $471 million of net deferred tax assets, which were fully reserved as we concluded that realization of our net deferred tax assets was not yet more likely than not to be realized. After a regulatory approval event, and as we expect to utilize the NOLs, we will reverse and release the valuation allowance or portion of the allowance, which will result in a tax benefit in our income statement.

This concludes the financial update. And I turn now the call back to Stephane.

Stephane Bancel — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tal and David. In closing, I would like to step back for a few minutes. Across the world, we are all, rightly so, very focused on the pandemic. The race against the virus, both in therapeutics and vaccines. The Moderna team has been incredibly focused in 2020 on getting mRNA-1273 to the market in time. But an important part of my role is to look into the future, not only at the next few weeks, but the next few years and to look at the big picture, not only to look at Moderna.

I believe Moderna entered 2020 in a strong position, with a strong cash position of approximately $1.3 billion, with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six different modalities. We have always focused on a portfolio approach to reduce technology risk. We have 20 development candidates. We had sustained over nine years since inception large investments in platform science, mRNA and LNP formulation. We have established a very broad and strong IP portfolio. We have sustained large investment in process development. We owned a fully integrated plant that allowed us to go from raw materials to fill vials for all of our clinical needs at scale and with unprecedented speed.

As I look at the end of 2021, 14 months from now, I believe that if we launch mRNA-1273, we will exit the COVID pandemic crisis in a unique position. We should have a strong cash balance at the end of 2021. It will be made over $4 billion at hand as of September 30, 2020 plus the cash flow that we should generate in fiscal year 2021. The U.S. government has taken a very thoughtful approach with Operation Warp Speed or OWS. They decided to support free vaccine technologies, including mRNA to diversify risk, to ensure we got stable vaccines to the finish line for the U.S. citizens. They decided to back only two companies per technology. Moderna was one of the two companies that the U.S. government ordered 100 million doses from. That is a very important market access. We are grateful for the trust of the U.S. government placing us, our development process and our technology, and we’re very thankful for the help.

Moderna retains worldwide rights to give lot and commercialize mRNA-1273. Without a corporate partner, Moderna will realize all the profits from the COVID-19 vaccine. We intend to reinvest the returns from the sales of the vaccine into our pipeline development and hope to bring more medicines to the market. I believe that the long-term strategic implication are large. We should have a unique cash position at the end of 2021. Moderna has been built to scale because mRNA is an information molecule. We invested relentlessly in science at scale that no other company could have thought; in robotics, in digital, in process development, in the large manufacturing plant.

We have always been limited in the last five year with cash. I believe that this is about to change in a very material way during fiscal year 2021. The approval of mRNA-1273 for commercialization will provide a unique derisking of the entire Moderna vaccine platform. We use the same chemistry to make each mRNA vaccine. We use the same manufacturing process to make the mRNA. We use the same chemistry for our lipid. The same manufacturing process to formulate the mRNA in our lipid. Think about what this team could do over the next five to 10 years starting from a growing credit balance of $4 billion and the knowledge that our technology leads to approved vaccines. I believe 2021 will be the most important inflection year in Moderna’s history.

Early on, we recognized that mRNA could be an entire new class of medicine. We always said, since day one, that it made no sense that this would be a one-product company. It will be zero if we fail to make safe and efficacious product or it will be a new class of medicine changing medicine forever. Our mission to deliver on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients is when we strike for every single band. In 2020 we didn’t wait long. We had many partners; the NIH, BARDA, Lonza, ROVI, Catalent, PPD, the clinicians that conduct clinical trials and our team. I’m very thankful for the clinical trial participants for their trust and the participation in our trials.

With that, we will now be happy to take your questions. Thank you. Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.