Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Interim Phase 1 Data Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Moderna’s conference call to discuss the Interim Phase 1 Data for mRNA-1273, our vaccine against the novel coronavirus. You can access the press release issued this morning, as well as the slides that we’ll be reviewing by going at Investors section of our website.

Speaking on today’s call are Stephane Bancel, our Chief Executive Officer; Tal Zaks, our Chief Medical Officer; Stephen Hoge, our President; and Lorence Kim, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Please see Slide 2 of the accompanying presentation and our SEC filings for important risk factors, that could cause our actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information provided on this call as a result of new information or future results or developments. With that, I will now turn the call over to Stephane.

Stephane Bancel — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Lavina. Good morning or good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining our call. One hour ago, we reported positive interim Phase 1 data for mRNA-1273, our development candidate against the novel coronavirus, as well as mouse challenge data. We believe that these two datasets will present an important step forward towards the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. We are encouraged by these interim data and to confirm our strategy to develop mRNA-1273 as fast as safely possible.

Let me briefly summarize the key takeaways from this morning’s press release. We talked on new investment [Indecipherable] data. After two doses, a prime and a boost, all participants across the 25 microgram and the 100 microgram dose cohorts seroconverted with binding antibodies levels at or above levels seen in convalescent sera, which is the level of antibody in human blood by being infected by SARS-CoV-2 and recovered from SARS-CoV-2 disease. mRNA-1273 elicited neutralizing antibodies titer levels in all eight initial participants across the 25 microgram and the 100 microgram dose cohort reaching or exceeding levels generally seen in convalescent sera. mRNA-1273 was generally well tolerated. We anticipated [Technical Issues].

We also announced between 25 [Phonetic] for pre-clinical mouse challenge study and with a successful vaccine candidate, we’re entering one for several animal change models. This consists of vaccination of animals with the same dose regimens as that’s used in clinical [Technical Issues], in this case a prime and a boost. These are placebo controlled studies. After vaccination, the animals are exposed to high levels of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in order to mimic a natural infection. In this mouse challenge study, we showed that mRNA-1273 provided full protection to 100% [Phonetic] mice against viral replication in the lungs of the mice. The totality of the data released today, the interim Phase 1 data and the pre-clinical mouse challenge model gives us confidence that mRNA-1273 has a high probability to provide protection from COVID-19 disease in humans. We’ll know how much protection from the efficacy performance of a Phase 3 study. Currently, our plan is to start the Phase 3 study in July 2020. We could not be happier about these interim data.

On Slide 4, you will see the progression of mRNA-1273 program. The sequence of virus was made available to the world only four months ago. It is humbling to already have this positive data and to be finalizing, as we speak, our Phase 3 protocol will begin to start dosing in July. With this, let me now turn to Tal.

Tal Zaks — Chief Medical Officer

Thank you, Stephane, and good morning everybody. Before I review the interim data, let me start with a reminder of the Phase 1 trial design, which as you know was run — is being run by the NIH. The study initially enrolled a total of 45 participants between the ages of 18 to 55 for the 3-dose cohorts, 15 participants each in the 25, 100 and 250 microgram dose levels. The study was also recently expanded to include two additional age cohorts – 55 to 70 year-olds and 71 and above. Enrollment into these cohorts is ongoing. And the vaccination regimen is a prime boost regimen, a month apart totaling two vaccinations per participants. The first injection was given at day 1 and the second vaccination was given at day 29. The primary endpoints of the trial are safety and reactogenicity and tolerability and immunogenicity at day 57, although immunogenicity or titer levels were evaluated more frequently starting at day 15, day 29, day 36 and day 43.

Today, we’re sharing the top-line interim analysis from the trial. Safety and immunogenicity data from the 25 and 100 microgram dose levels are available after two vaccinations and safety and immunogenicity data for one vaccination at day 29 for the 250 microgram dose level.

So let me start with the safety and tolerability profile. Overall mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well tolerated with the safety profile that’s consistent with what we’ve seen in prior Moderna infectious disease vaccines in clinical studies. One incidence of a grade 3 adverse events of erythema or redness around the injection site was reported in the 100 microgram dose cohort. But the most notable adverse events were three participants with grade 3 — systemic grade 3 symptoms at the 250 microgram level that followed the second vaccination at that dose. We do not see any of these after the first dose and so I believe these flu-like symptoms are really an indirect measure of a strong immune response. That said, all adverse events have been transient and self resolving, no grade 4 adverse events — no serious adverse events have been reported.

Now let me talk about the immunogenicity. Similar to our other infectious disease vaccines, we observed a dose-dependent increase in titer levels both across dose levels and between the prime and boost injections within a dose level. All participants in the 18 to 55 age cohort across all dose levels seroconverted by day 15 of the single vaccination such that we could see antibodies in their blood. For the 25 microgram dose, at day 43 or two weeks after the second vaccination, the level of these binding antibodies that the vaccine generated reached level seen in convalescent sera from people who have recovered from COVID-19 disease. In fact, if you look closely, they’re already above the median or the halfway point of the levels induced by or seen in convalescent sera.

At the 100 microgram dose, also at day 43 or two weeks after the second vaccination, the level of binding antibodies now significantly exceeded the level seen in convalescent sera. I should say that convalescent sera used to benchmark these results were obtained within a month or two after the disease. Neutralizing antibody data are available only for the first four participants in each of the 25 and 100 microgram dose cohorts. Consistent with the binding antibody titers, mRNA-1273 vaccination elicited neutralizing titers in all eight participants as measured by plaque reduction neutralization assays against live SARS-CoV-2 virus. The levels of these neutralizing titers at day 43 were at or above levels generally seen in convalescent sera.

Now, I should say this is a difficult assay to perform for a live dangerous virus and we are really indebted to NIAID and its academic partners for setting these up and running them. The important element here is that, in general, neutralization correlates with total binding antibodies once you’re above a certain threshold. So the relevance of these results for us is not just the direct confirmation that in these first eight subjects, indeed, we see neutralizing activity, but they really allow us to extrapolate but we expect to be achieving In all 45 subjects. Let me touch on the preclinical results from the viral challenge in mice that was conducted also in collaboration with NIAID and the institute’s academic partners. The results from the challenge study in mice show that mRNA-1273 completely prevented viral replication in the lungs of animals challenged with SARS-CoV-2.

Importantly, the neutralizing titers that we see in Phase 1 clinical trial participants at the 25 and 100 microgram dose levels are consistent with the titers that were protective in the mouse challenge model. So since early this year and in rapid succession, we along with our collaborators at the NIH went from selecting the antigen for mRNA-1273 on January 13, to vaccinating the first participant on March 16, a mere 63 days later. The FDA has given us clearance to proceed to Phase 2 on May 6 and the top-line interim results today boosts our confidence to move into Phase 2 shortly. NIAID plans to have these and full data from the Phase 1 trial in the public domain prior to the start of the Phase 3, which we now anticipate will start in July of this year.

As mentioned previously, we will start the Phase 2 study in this quarter and it will be evaluating the safety reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccination, the prime and boost regimen of mRNA-1273 at 50 and 100 microgram. Based on the data that I’ve described, the study protocol is being amended and will no longer include the 250 microgram dose. Since we are already potentially there, the lowest dose of 25 microgram, there really is no need to go to 10 times that level and especially when in the context of a pandemic, we expect demand to far outstrip supply and the lower the dose, the more people we expect to be able to protect.

We intend to enroll 600 participants in two age cohorts, 300 participants in adults aged 18 to 55-year-olds, 300 in older adults aged older than 55-year-olds. Finalization of the Phase 3 protocol is ongoing and we expect to begin the trial, as I said, in July. We’ll come back and update once we have complete alignment on that protocol between us, our collaborators at the NIH and of course the FDA. Let me now turn it over to Stephane for closing remarks.

Stephane Bancel — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tal. We are excited and humbled by the opportunity to bring forward the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The development of mRNA-1273 potentially accelerates our overall mission to develop a new class of medicines for patients. I would like to thank the entire Moderna team who have been working seven days a week, literally, for four months now and the NIAID team who have [Indecipherable] to this place and all of our partners and suppliers. I would like to especially thank the many people who participate in our clinical studies, including patients, healthy volunteers, the physicians and nurses who have worked tirelessly to continue this important clinical study in a very competitive environment with the pandemic going on. With that, we’re now happy to take your questions.

Questions and Answers:

