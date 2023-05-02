Categories Analysis, Consumer, Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) reported net sales of $2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 5.9% year-over-year.

GAAP net income decreased 52% to $72.5 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS jumped 86% to $0.54.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales to increase in the low single digits compared to last year.

