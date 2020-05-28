Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Wang Yu — Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Tantan Limited

Jonathan Xiaosong Zhang — Chief Financial Officer

Cathy Peng — Director of Investor Relations

Yan Tang — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Presentation:

Yan Tang — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

To strengthen the product and operational efforts to mitigate the impact on revenue. After Chinese New Year holiday, the team rolled out a number of new game plays within live broadcasting to improve the paying experience. Many of these are interactive gifts, similar to the Penguin, which largely focused on improving the engagement and spending from the middle cohorts via mini game contents.

In the second quarter, we plan to continue to step up the operational efforts to drive the engagements and spending from the middle layers of the spending pyramid. Many of the planned efforts will revolve around building virtual content experience that appeal to the middle layer and long tail audience dates.

[Foreign Speech]

The other thing that we believe is critical for driving middle cohort and long tail spending is to have an effective mechanism that discovers and supports new and entry-level performers. This is an area where we see a lot of opportunities for optimizations and improvements. It is also a key area of focus for the team in the coming few quarters.

[Foreign Speech]

For the high-paying users, given that most of them are private business owners whose financial conditions were pressured by the pandemic, we believe that our efforts should focus on keeping them engaged rather than letting them spend more. One of the key issues we had last year was that the top spenders were becoming less enthusiastic about the quarterly performing events. So this year, we rebranded the experience into a new competition event that we call the producer program. The new program was created as an online version of sugar way or the offline VIP music tour, which was a big success last year. It is called the producer program because we let the top spenders to play important roles in the event, they get to pick their favorite performance to form their own task force and compete with others as a team. In early April, we held a first season of the producer program. Although the overall spending was lower than the prior 29 events due to the negative wealth in connection with the pandemic, the level of participation from the top vendors improved meaningfully as compared with what we saw in the quarter tournaments last year. We plan to continue to optimize on it and rollout a second season somewhere in summer.

[Foreign Speech]

Now turning to that. While we will talk about Tantan’s business later, so I will be focusing on the VAT business for the quarter. Revenue from VAT on an ex-Tantan basis reached RMB801 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 31% increase on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in the number of active users and engagement levels had direct impact on that business. However, as compared with live broadcasting, VAT is still under monetized. In addition, because the paying user structure for batteries long tail driven, it’s much more resilience in a tough macro environment. Therefore, in order to alleviate the stress on overall revenues in Q1, we push the gas pedal a bit harder to drive revenue growth through operational events and which were paying experiences.

[Foreign Speech]

As Tantan mentioned earlier in his remarks, in Q1 we introduced a couple of new moderated experiences in the chat rooms. These experiences are inspired by some of the popular dating reality shows and moderated by professional hosts in the commercial chat rooms. Our Momo users can not only enjoy the show as audience but also participate and become part of the show. We see a lot of potential in expanding this content genre of Momo because it takes — it makes a fun consumer experience that is compatible with our core user mentality. At the same time, it also there is considerable commercial value based on a proven model. In Q1, the chat room experience shined both in terms of engagement growth and in terms of revenue contribution. We expected to continue to act as a key driver for the VAT business for the rest of the year.

[Foreign Speech]

Yan Tang — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Other than the chat room experience, we are working on a number of new projects that have the potential to become future revenue drivers. For example as Tang Yan mentioned, or Hertz, which is an audio-based stating application is gaining traction with the younger demographic. We have already started monetizing the application and put the revenue back into marketing so that we can drive a virtuous cycle to grow it into a bigger scale.

In addition, Hongye or the matchmaking experience, which we started testing last year on the core momo is also making good progress. I’m very optimistic that these new projects will bring new revenue growth opportunities down the road.

[Foreign Speech]

Now briefly on other business lines. Mobile marketing revenue declined 29% year-over-year to RMB57.16 million due to the strong macro headwinds, as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation. Jointly operated game business continued to trend down in Q1 and will likely fluctuate around the current revenue level for the coming few quarters.

[Foreign Speech]

That’s the business review of the core Momo. Now, let me hand over to Mr Wang Yu for a review of Tantan’s product and business development. Mr. Wang, please?

Wang Yu — Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Tantan Limited

Thanks. So, let me briefly review Tantan’s operational and business development in the past quarter in our next slides. First on user metrics. As many of you know, we had some issues around user retention, which caused the number of data active users to be under pressure since September last year.

Last December, through a series of product and algorithm optimizations, we fixed the issue and pushed retention back to where it was before the download [Phonetic] suspension happened. As we stepped up the channel marketing efforts, in January, we saw the DAU grow rapidly during the two weeks period from late January to mid-February.

However since February 10, as the spread of COVID-19 continued beyond Wuhan and a nationwide lockdown kept getting innovated, we have seen the dating sentiments quickly waning, creating headwinds to new registration as well as the paying conversion on Tantan.

In response to these situations, we scaled back our marketing spending in March due to ROI considerations. The combination of the above-mentioned factors have caused the active users to trend down since mid-February, which led to a 300,000 net decrease in the number of paying users to 4.2 million at the end of Q1.

With the lockdowns lifted and outdoor activities gradually coming back, we expect to see dating sentiment start to recover gradually as well. However, we also believe this can be a progressive process as most of the people are still wearing masks outdoors, and you can take time for young people in China to completely let down the psychological barrier to meet someone they did not know well for — interactions.

The other thing worth mentioning is that although the number of active users were under pressure during Q1, the number of active female users and their engagements gradually grew on sequential basis. This tells us that female users are less focused on online to offline conversions are more into building deeper level online emotional connection. It confirms our belief that by adding richer online interactive features we can make Tantan appeal to a broader base of users.

Now briefly on revenues. Total revenue for the first quarter was RMB381.7 million, up 29% year-over-year and a slight uptick from the previous quarter. Although a number of paying users decreased meaningfully, the ARPPU grew significantly due to the outstanding performance of Flash Chat, and revenue mix shifting more towards higher ARPPU subscriptions. The growth thing to revenue conversion is another factor for the ARPPU increase.

Now let me give you an update on the progresses we’ve made against our key strategic priorities. First on product and operations. Our key focus here is to enrich the product experiences in order to drive the long-term user retention. In our early days, Tantan started from the metropolitan cities in China and focused on college students and people in late teens and early 20s. The simple quite effective for this demographic. As Tantan’s user base grow and the demographic broaden, we need more features and experiences to better serve the increasing diversified social preferences.

In November last year we rolled out the Flash Chat experience on Tantan, which allows users to get immediately connected with someone for a conversation before they focus too much on profile pictures. The new feature has been well received, driving immediate surge in a number of two-way messages. It also opens up new monetization opportunities. As Quick Chat continues to gain traction among users, revenue also ramped up rapidly in Q1, now representing more than 10% of our total revenues.

We believe there is still a lot of potential in this experience and we’ll continue to optimize and drive growth from it. The success of Flash Chat proves that adding new feature is the right way can indeed benefit us both in terms of engagement and in terms of financials. In Q1 we also accelerated the rollout of the new version, which features nearby posts to allow users to share more aspects of their lives as well as make new discoveries based on contents. Up to now, the new version has already reached 100% coverage a month on users. Like many other social networking products, having a content community is very critical for driving meaningful interactions between users. The introduction of the nearby posts is an important step that we’ve taken to provide Tantan users richer ways to connect beyond our finishers swiping [Phonetic] experience.

We will continue to optimize the new version and has the community experience around it. In Q1, we also moved deeper with an internal testing of an important consumer experience, the live video service. We believe this has especially important — this was especially important during the social distancing period as it provides an alternative way to connect virtually and make people feel less isolated. In mid-April, we released more users into the testing group. As the number of users grow, we can now invite more quality broadcasters onto the platform and improve the quality [of conference], which will further drive improvements in user engagements as well the monetization potentials [Phonetic].

Now a brief update on monetization efforts. Obviously, the testing of live video is not just an endeavor to improve user experience, but also an effort to optimize monetization value of the platform. We believe the Tantan users have strong willingness and motivation to pay for value-added services in order to enhance the social experience. However, this huge paying potential needs to be unleashed by a combination of subscription and ala carte features.

Live video is a proven monetization mechanism that drives ARPU and which if done correctly — carefully and in the right way can also contribute to user engagements. We intend to continue to testing with extreme prudence and carefully monitor the data to make sure we stay on the right track core mission, which is helping users build romantic relationships.

Other than live video, we also have a number of other priorities which include optimizing the Quick Chat experience and the existing subscription features, as well as testing the formula of other new revenue features. We will continue to give you guys updates as the year progresses. Those are the key things that I’d like to cover for today. Now, let me pass the call over to Mr Jonathan Zhang for financial review. Jon, please?

Jonathan Xiaosong Zhang — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks. Hello everyone and thank you for joining our conference call today. Now, let me briefly take you through the financial review. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.59 billion, down 3.5% year-on-year or 23% quarter-on-quarter, exceeding the high end of our revenue guidance.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo was RMB736.3 million compared to RMB910.3 million from the same period 2019 or 19% decrease year-over-year. Let me jump into the review of cost and expenses items as revenue line items have been covered comprehensively by and Wang Li and Wang Yu earlier. Our non-GAAP cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.85 billion, same as Q1 last year. Non-GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenue was 51.5%, an increase from 49.7% from Q1, 2019. The non-GAAP gross profit margin for Q1 2020 was down 1.8% year-on-year. The decrease was partially attributable to a higher payout which was primarily due to higher revenue contribution from agency representative broadcasters. Secondly, certain fixed nature cost items such as headcount and depreciation of fixed assets related impacted the gross margin actively as total revenue declined and this items represent a higher percentage of total net revenue.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses for the first quarter was RMB217 million compared to RMB207.4 million for the same period last year, representing 6% and 5.6% of total revenue, respectively. The increase in R&D expenses was mainly due to the headcount increases during the year. On a sequential basis, the non-GAAP R&D expenses decreased from RMB244.3 million in Q4 last year due to the year-end bonus incurred. We ended the quarter with 2,344 total employees, of which 725 from Tantan. R&D personnel as a percentage of total employees for the group was 56% compared to 54% last year. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter was RMB645.3 million or 18% of total net revenue compared to RMB567.5 million or 15.2% of total revenue for the same period last year. The year-on-year increase in sales and marketing expenses was mainly due to higher marketing spending from Tantan and to a lesser degree from Momo as well.

On a sequential basis, sales and marketing expenses decreased due to a less marketing spending from Tantan in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Non-GAAP G&A expenses was RMB105.5 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to RMB92.9 million for the same quarter last year, representing 2.9% and 2.5% of total net revenue, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB801 million, a decrease of 21% from Q1 2019, representing 22.3% non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter, down 5 percentage points from the same period of last year. Now briefly on effective tax rates. Starting from the beginning of 2020, one of our major profit-making subsidiaries preferential income tax rates change from 12% to 15%. As a result, our consolidated non-GAAP effective tax rate was around 19% for the first quarter, up 3 percentage point from the same period last year.

Now turning to the balance sheet and cash flow items. As of March 31, 2020, Momo’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits totaled RMB15.47 billion compared to RMB14.93 billion as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter was RMB543.5 million. Lastly, for the second quarter of 2020 revenue guidance. We estimated our second quarter revenue come to the range from RMB3.8 billion to RMB3.9 billion, representing a decrease of 8.5% to 6.1% year-on-year and an increase of 5.7% to 8.5% quarter-over-quarter. Pleased to be mindful that the forecast represents the company’s current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions which are subject to changes.

The other thing worth mentioning here is that up to this moment, Momo has made special cash dividends for the past two consecutive years to replenish our US dollar funding consumed the company will repatriate RMB2.2 billion in total from our China to our offshore entity before the second quarter end. In accordance with the respective taxation loss in China, the company will pay 10% or RMB220 million withholding tax to Chinese Tax Authorities, with the holding tax payments will be reported as income tax expenses for the company in the second quarter 2020. That concluded our prepared portion of today’s discussion. With that let me turn the call back to Cathy to start Q&A. Cathy, Please.

Cathy Peng — Director of Investor Relations

Yes, just a quick reminder for those who can speak Chinese please ask the questions in Chinese first followed by English translation by yourself. And also please try to limit the number of questions to either one or two so that more people get to ask questions. Operator, we are ready for questions.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.